Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/23/23)
Ohio State and Notre Dame are scheduled to battle it out in a college football matchup at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Ohio State vs. Notre Dame betting analysis, which contains the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Ohio State is favored to win against Notre Dame on Saturday. The over/under is set at 55.5 for total points scored.
Feeling lucky? New customers at Bet365 can bet $1 on any game and get $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Ohio State Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Notre Dame
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Ohio State -3 (-108), Notre Dame +3 (-105)
- Moneyline: Ohio State -148, Notre Dame +130
- Total: Over/Under 55.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame matchup using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the two teams cannot be split, with Ohio State and Notre Dame each having a 50% chance of winning the game.
The model also predicts that Notre Dame (+3) has a 58% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 55.5 points has a 53% chance of going under.
Calling all new players! Make your bets count with DraftKings Sportsbook's exclusive offer. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock today's Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo and maximize your winning potential.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Our free computer pick for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game on Saturday is to bet on Notre Dame moneyline (+130).
➡️ Make your move now ⬅️ with DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter decisions.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock DraftKings Sportsbook's CFB Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. New users only.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium has Notre Dame winning 27-26.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's college football matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Saturday is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium.
If you enjoyed this Ohio State vs. Notre Dame preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In partnership with Dimers.com, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore the latest college football betting news or delve into our curated college football best bets and well-informed college football predictions covering all the games. And don't miss our expertly selected National Championship picks tailored to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities on this page are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Saturday's Ohio State vs. Notre Dame matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
Sports betting can be exciting, but it's crucial that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.