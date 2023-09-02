Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/2/23)

Ohio State and Indiana square off in a college football matchup at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, commencing at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Ohio State vs. Indiana betting guide, which includes the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.

According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is favored to win against Indiana on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 59.

Feeling lucky? New players at DraftKings Sportsbook can bet $5 on any game today and get $150 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.