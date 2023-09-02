Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/2/23)
Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction
Ohio State and Indiana square off in a college football matchup at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, commencing at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Ohio State vs. Indiana betting guide, which includes the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is favored to win against Indiana on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 59.
Ohio State vs. Indiana 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Ohio State Ohio State vs. Indiana Indiana
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Ohio State -29.5 (-115), Indiana +29.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Ohio State -8000, Indiana +2200
- Total: Over/Under 59 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Ohio State vs. Indiana game using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Let's get to the point – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Ohio State has a 96% chance of winning against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both Ohio State and Indiana have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 59 points has a 52% chance of going over.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Ohio State vs. Indiana
Our free data-driven pick for the Ohio State vs. Indiana game on Saturday is to bet on over 59 points (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Ohio State vs. Indiana at Memorial Stadium has Ohio State winning 44-14.
The Final Word on Ohio State vs. Indiana
Saturday's college football matchup between Ohio State and Indiana on Saturday is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.
