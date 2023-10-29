Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds for Sunday's NBA Game (10/29/23)
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to face off in NBA action at Paycom Center on Sunday. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Nuggets vs. Thunder betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Nuggets are favored to win against the Thunder on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 230.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see live spread, over/under and moneyline odds and probabilities for Sunday's Nuggets vs. Thunder game.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Preview
Game details
- Teams: Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Paycom Center
Odds
- Spread: Nuggets -3.5 (-105), Thunder +3.5 (-112)
- Moneyline: Nuggets -150, Thunder +134
- Total: Over/Under 230.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines featured here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with <a href="https://www.dimers.com" target="_blank">Dimers.com</a> to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Nuggets vs. Thunder game using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Nuggets have a 64% chance of winning against the Thunder at Paycom Center.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Nuggets (-3.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 230.5-point over/under has a 52% chance of going under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Nuggets vs. Thunder
Our free data-driven pick for the Nuggets vs. Thunder game on Sunday is to bet on the Nuggets moneyline (-150).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Nikola Jokic: 23 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST
- Jamal Murray: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
- Michael Porter: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
Thunder Projected Box Score
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- Josh Giddey: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
- Luguentz Dort: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Isaiah Joe: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
- Olivier Sarr: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST
Nuggets vs. Thunder Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Denver vs. Oklahoma City at Paycom Center has the Nuggets winning 116-112.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Nuggets vs. Thunder
Sunday's NBA game between the Nuggets and Thunder on Sunday is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center.
