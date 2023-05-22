Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NBA Western Conference Finals
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers square off in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Nuggets-Lakers Game 4 betting analysis, which features our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Lakers are listed as betting favorites against the Nuggets on Monday, with the Over/Under set at 224 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the latest Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 4
Led by star players LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers are aiming to beat a Nuggets side that includes Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter.
Key Information
- What: NBA Western Conference Finals, Game 4
- Teams: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Lakers -3 (-110), Nuggets +3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Lakers -155, Nuggets +136
- Total: Over/Under 224 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Monday's Nuggets-Lakers NBA matchup 10,000 times using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 4? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Lakers have a 58% chance of winning against the Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.
Dimers also predicts that the Nuggets (+3) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 224-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Under.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4
Our free data-driven pick for Nuggets vs. Lakers on Monday is Nuggets +3 (-110).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 Player Props
Player prop bets are a common way to wager on Denver vs. LA Lakers without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project how each team's leading players will perform at Crypto.com Arena.
Jamal Murray is expected to lead the Nuggets with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. For the Lakers, LeBron James is projected to finish with 26 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Jamal Murray: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Nikola Jokic: 21 PTS, 13 REB, 14 AST
- Michael Porter: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
- Bruce Brown: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
Lakers Projected Box Score
- LeBron James: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
- Anthony Davis: 25 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 16 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
- Austin Reaves: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Malik Beasley: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Denver vs. LA Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals has the Lakers winning 113-110.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Western Conference Finals game between the Nuggets and Lakers on Monday is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.
About the Author
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.