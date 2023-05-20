Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Western Conference Finals
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to face off in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 betting analysis, which contains the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Lakers are betting favorites against the Nuggets on Saturday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 223.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 3
With star players LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers are up against a Nuggets team that includes Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter.
When and Where
- What: NBA Western Conference Finals, Game 3
- Teams: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Lakers -5.5 (-110), Nuggets +5.5 (-106)
- Moneyline: Lakers -215, Nuggets +190
- Total: Over/Under 223.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Saturday's Nuggets-Lakers NBA matchup 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 3? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Lakers have a 67% chance of winning against the Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.
Dimers also predicts that the Nuggets (+5.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 223.5-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Under.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3
Our free computer pick for Nuggets vs. Lakers on Saturday is Nuggets +5.5 (-106).
All of the predictions in this article are based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 Player Props
NBA player props are a popular way to wager on Nuggets vs. Lakers without necessarily betting on the outcome of Saturday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Jamal Murray is expected to lead the Nuggets with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. For the Lakers, LeBron James is projected to have 27 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Jamal Murray: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Nikola Jokic: 25 PTS, 16 REB, 16 AST
- Michael Porter: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
- Bruce Brown: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Lakers Projected Box Score
- LeBron James: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
- Anthony Davis: 25 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
- Austin Reaves: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Malik Beasley: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Denver vs. LA Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals has the Lakers winning 113-108.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Western Conference Finals matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.
