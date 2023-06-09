Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NBA Finals
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are scheduled to meet in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on Friday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Nuggets-Heat Game 4 betting analysis, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Nuggets are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Friday, with the Over/Under set at 210.5 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4.
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Game 4
With the likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin, the Heat are aiming to beat a Nuggets lineup that includes Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
Key Information
- What: NBA Finals, Game 4
- Teams: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Heat +3.5 (-110), Nuggets -3.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Heat +140, Nuggets -158
- Total: Over/Under 210.5 (-110/-108)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Friday's Nuggets-Heat Game 4 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 4? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Nuggets have a 64% chance of beating the Heat at Kaseya Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Nuggets (-3.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 210.5-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4
Our free computer pick for Nuggets vs. Heat on Friday is Nuggets moneyline (-158).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4 Player Props
Prop bets are a great way to wager on Game 4 of Nuggets vs. Heat without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project how each team's leading players will perform at Kaseya Center.
Nikola Jokic is expected to lead the Nuggets with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler is projected to finish with 28 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists.
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Nikola Jokic: 28 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST
- Jamal Murray: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Michael Porter: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
- Bruce Brown: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 21 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
- Caleb Martin: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Max Strus: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Denver vs. Miami in Game 4 of the NBA Finals has the Nuggets winning 107-103.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Finals matchup between the Nuggets and Heat on Friday is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center.
