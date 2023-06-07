Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Finals

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are scheduled to duke it out in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Nuggets-Heat Game 3 betting guide, which features the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.

The Nuggets are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Wednesday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 214.5.

New customers who bet $5 on any game at DraftKings will receive $200 in bonus bets. Tap ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code required.

Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3.