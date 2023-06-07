Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Finals
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are scheduled to duke it out in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Nuggets-Heat Game 3 betting guide, which features the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Nuggets are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Wednesday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 214.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3.
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Game 3
With the likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent, the Heat are looking to overcome a Nuggets lineup that includes Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter.
When and Where
- What: NBA Finals, Game 3
- Teams: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Heat +2.5 (-110), Nuggets -2.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Heat +120, Nuggets -140
- Total: Over/Under 214.5 (-108/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Wednesday's Nuggets-Heat Game 3 10,000 times using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 3? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Nuggets have a 61% chance of beating the Heat at Kaseya Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Nuggets (-2.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 214.5 points has a 52% chance of going Over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3
Our free computer pick for Nuggets vs. Heat on Wednesday is Nuggets moneyline (-140).
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different factors to serve you the best possible plays.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 Player Props
Prop bets are an exciting way to wager on Game 3 of Nuggets vs. Heat without necessarily betting on the outcome of Wednesday's game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Nikola Jokic is expected to step up for the Nuggets with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler is projected to have 28 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Nikola Jokic: 27 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST
- Jamal Murray: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Michael Porter: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 21 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Max Strus: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Duncan Robinson: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Denver vs. Miami in Game 3 of the NBA Finals has the Nuggets prevailing 109-106.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Finals matchup between the Nuggets and Heat on Wednesday is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.
