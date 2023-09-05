Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/9/23)
Notre Dame and North Carolina State will meet in a college football matchup at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, starting at 12 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State betting preview, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is the favored team against North Carolina State on Saturday. The over/under is set at 49.5 for total points scored.
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Notre Dame Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State North Carolina State
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Notre Dame -7 (-118), North Carolina State +7 (-104)
- Moneyline: Notre Dame -300, North Carolina State +270
- Total: Over/Under 49.5 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State game using advanced data and computer power to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Notre Dame has a 71% chance of winning against North Carolina State at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The model also predicts that Notre Dame (-7) has a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 49.5 points has a 51% chance of going over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State
Our free data-driven pick for the Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State game on Saturday is to bet on North Carolina State moneyline (+270).
Even though Notre Dame is more likely to win the game, according to Dimers' predictive modeling, betting North Carolina State moneyline is recommended due to the 2.0% edge gained when comparing its probabilities to the top available odds.
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium has Notre Dame winning 27-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State
Saturday's college football game between Notre Dame and North Carolina State on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.
All the predictions and probabilities in this article are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Saturday's Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
