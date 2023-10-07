Notre Dame vs. Louisville Prediction From Proven Computer Model (10/7/23)
Notre Dame and Louisville will meet in a college football matchup at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Notre Dame vs. Louisville betting analysis, which contains the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Notre Dame is the favored team against Louisville on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 54.
Use the interactive widget below to access the latest spread, over/under and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Louisville game.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Notre Dame Notre Dame vs. Louisville Louisville
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Notre Dame -6.5 (-105), Louisville +6.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Notre Dame -230, Louisville +200
- Total: Over/Under 54 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Notre Dame has a 62% chance of winning against Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that Louisville (+6.5) has a 55% chance of covering the spread, while the 54-point over/under has a 51% chance of going under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Notre Dame vs. Louisville
Our free data-driven pick for the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game on Saturday is to bet on Louisville moneyline (+200).
While Notre Dame is more likely to win the game, according to Dimers' predictive modeling, taking Louisville moneyline is suggested due to the 4.8% edge found when comparing its probabilities to the best available odds.
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed decisions.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Notre Dame vs. Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium has Notre Dame winning 29-24.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Notre Dame vs. Louisville
Saturday's college football matchup between Notre Dame and Louisville on Saturday is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
If you enjoyed this Notre Dame vs. Louisville preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In collaboration with Dimers.com, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore college football betting news or delve into our curated college football best bets and well-informed college football predictions covering all the games. Plus, don't miss our expertly selected National Championship picks tailored to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities on this page are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Louisville game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
Sports betting can be exciting, but it's vital that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
