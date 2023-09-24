NFL Week 3 Promo Power Rankings: $1,115 In Bonus Bets from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Bet365

It's that time again! Radar's NFL promo power rankings for Week 3 have arrived.

FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, and DraftKings round out this week's top four, with an astonishing $965 in total bonuses available to new users.

That's right, you read correctly—$965 worth of bonuses up for grabs this weekend.

Continue reading to learn how you can make the most of these offers throughout the football season, effectively playing with $965 of the house's money. If you're considering your options among the top US sportsbooks, seizing these incredible deals from FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, and DraftKings is an absolute must.

NFL Week 3 power rankings:

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Up to $150 in No Sweat Bets. Click here to activate. FanDuel promo code: Receive $200 in Bonus Bets with a $5 wager. Click here to activate. BetMGM bonus code: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets by betting $10. Click here to activate. bet365's bonus code: Secure $365 in Bonus Bets with a $1 bets. Click here to activate.

The grand total of these fantastic bonuses: $200 + $150 + $200 + $200 + $365 = $1,115.

Hint: Since these four offers require minimal upfront costs, it's highly recommended to take advantage of all these football promotions to maximize the exceptional bonuses available. The sign-up process takes just a moment, and soon enough, you'll have $965 in bonus bets at your disposal. Use the links in this article to get started.

So, what are you waiting for? Existing customers at these four sportsbooks cannot access these offers—only those of you who have yet to create an account can. It's an opportunity you can't afford to miss.