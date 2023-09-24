NFL Week 3 Promo Power Rankings: $1,115 In Bonus Bets from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Bet365
It's that time again! Radar's NFL promo power rankings for Week 3 have arrived.
FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, and DraftKings round out this week's top four, with an astonishing $965 in total bonuses available to new users.
That's right, you read correctly—$965 worth of bonuses up for grabs this weekend.
Continue reading to learn how you can make the most of these offers throughout the football season, effectively playing with $965 of the house's money. If you're considering your options among the top US sportsbooks, seizing these incredible deals from FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, and DraftKings is an absolute must.
NFL Week 3 power rankings:
- DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Up to $150 in No Sweat Bets. Click here to activate.
- FanDuel promo code: Receive $200 in Bonus Bets with a $5 wager. Click here to activate.
- BetMGM bonus code: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets by betting $10. Click here to activate.
- bet365's bonus code: Secure $365 in Bonus Bets with a $1 bets. Click here to activate.
The grand total of these fantastic bonuses: $200 + $150 + $200 + $200 + $365 = $1,115.
Hint: Since these four offers require minimal upfront costs, it's highly recommended to take advantage of all these football promotions to maximize the exceptional bonuses available. The sign-up process takes just a moment, and soon enough, you'll have $965 in bonus bets at your disposal. Use the links in this article to get started.
So, what are you waiting for? Existing customers at these four sportsbooks cannot access these offers—only those of you who have yet to create an account can. It's an opportunity you can't afford to miss.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on NFL Week 3, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $150 in No Sweat Bets
DraftKings Sportsbook is also joining the Week 3 NFL action, rewarding new users with up to $365 in bonuses when they sign up and bet just $5 on any game this weekend.
Clicking on any of the DraftKings links on this page will immediately unlock the bonus bet offer. To secure it, all you need to do is sign up, deposit $5, and place that $5 bet on any NFL Week 3 game. In return, your account will be loaded with an additional $200 in bonus bets, plus another $150 in No Sweat Bets when you opt in.
Here are the steps to claim this DraftKings offer:
- Activate the DraftKings promo code by clicking here.
- Create a new DraftKings account.
- Deposit $10.
- Bet $5 on any NFL Week 3 game.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets.
- Opt into DraftKings' No Sweat Bet promo for $150 in No Sweat Bet Tokens
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 on NFL Week 3 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets
The world of sports betting is reaching new heights this year, and FanDuel is presenting an enticing opportunity for those eager to dive into the action. New users at FanDuel can kick start their journey with a generous $200 in bonus bets, and the best part? You only need to wager $5. The only feeling better is scoring a touchdown.
To claim this offer from one of America's most recognizable sportsbooks, simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to immediately unlock FanDuel's "Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets" promotion.
FanDuel extends an outstanding offer where new users will receive $200 in Bonus Bets upon opening a new account—with just a $5 bet!
Registering with FanDuel Sportsbook via any of the links on this page will promptly activate the bonus offer—no FanDuel promo code is required. After placing that $5 bet, you'll find $200 in bonus bets waiting for you.
Here are the steps to claim this amazing FanDuel offer:
- Activate the FanDuel promo code by clicking here.
- Create a new account.
- Deposit at least $10.
- Place a $5 wager.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets.
Start taking advantage of this incredible FanDuel offer today.
BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 3
BetMGM has long been hailed as the King of Sportsbooks, and they're back with their renowned "Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets" sign-up offer, making a return for the opening weeks of the NFL season. But don't hesitate, as this offer won't last.
Signing up with BetMGM through any of the links on this page will instantly activate the bonus bet offer. All you need to do is create an account, deposit $10, and place that $10 bet on any NFL Week 3 game this week. In return, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on anything you desire.
Here are the steps to claim this BetMGM offer:
- Activate the BetMGM bonus code by clicking here.
- Create a new account.
- Deposit at least $10.
- Place a $10 wager.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets.
This BetMGM bonus code offer is brand new to the market.
bet365's Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets in NJ, OH, IA, VA, and CO
NFL betting has reached new heights in popularity, and while bet365 is only available in five US States, this bet365 bonus code is otherwise the top offer in the industry. Considering you only need to wager $1, it's the epitome of a slam dunk promotion. All you have to do is register between now and September 28 to secure $365 in bonuses. However, act swiftly, as the high demand for this offer means it could expire soon.
Bet365 offers an outstanding deal, with new users receiving $365 in Bonus Bets upon opening a new account and placing a $1 bet.
Signing up with Bet365 Sportsbook through any of the links on this page will instantly activate the bonus offer—no Bet365 promo code is required. You simply need to bet $1, and you'll find $365 in bonus bets waiting for you.
Here are the steps to claim this amazing Bet365 offer:
- Activate the bonus code by clicking here.
- Create a new Bet365 account.
- Deposit $10.
- Bet $1 on anything.
- Get $365 in bonus bets.
This is one of the best sign-up offers available to readers in CO, NJ, VA, OH, and IA.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers.com, and tennis commentary for StatsInsider.com.au.