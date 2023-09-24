NFL Betting Promos: Beginners Guide to Week 3 Sportsbook Bonuses
What a time to be an NFL fan! The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, showcasing a diverse array of outcomes for some of the most hyped football teams this season. We’ve seen the highs with rookie standouts like Bijan Robinson and Anthony Richardson showcase their stuff, as well as the lows like season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers and Nick Chubb.
As coaches and players devise their game plans for the upcoming Sundays, devoted fans of football are equally committed to formulating their latest betting strategies for game day, week after week.
Even if you're an avid sports bettor residing in a legal sports betting state, you might not be fully capitalizing on the wealth of sportsbooks and enticing promotions available. These sportsbook promotions provide bettors with opportunities to boost their bankrolls while wagering on everything from intriguing prop bets, to parlays and futures.
Between signup offers, parlay boosts, no-sweat bets and weekly specials, there is no shortage of choices not only on Sundays but throughout the entire NFL season. To help you capitalize on these unique offers, let’s explore the most exceptional sportsbook deals currently at your disposal during this NFL season.
FanDuel NFL Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly
One of the most enticing deals available right now is courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, which is generously offering all new users $200 in bonus bets after they place a mere $5 wager. What makes this offer particularly appealing is its flexibility—you can use that $5 wager on anything you desire, whether it's predicting a team's victory or placing a bet on an individual player like James Cook scoring a rushing touchdown; the choice is entirely yours!
This offer stands out because it operates on a "bet and get" basis, ensuring that users receive an immediate credit of their bonuses. These bonuses can then be used for various NFL betting options, including Super Bowl odds or any other wagers that pique your interest. Given the low initial investment of just $5, the potential value is substantial, as a single successful bonus bet could lead to significant profits.
FanDuel's bonus bets are highly regarded within the industry for their versatility. Unlike some other sportsbooks that require you to use your entire bet amount in one go, FanDuel allows you to select any amount ranging from $1 to the full $200. This flexibility empowers you to spread your bets across multiple NFL futures and explore various betting strategies. It's a fantastic way to diversify your NFL betting portfolio!
Activate FanDuel's promo code offer for NFL Week 3 by clicking here and creating an account.
BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Instantly
This offer is nearly identical to FanDuel's promotion, with a slight variation, requiring an initial $10 bet. This difference doesn't diminish its value as it’s still a great one for casual bettors seeking to keep their betting budgets modest.
The enduring quality of "bet and get" promotions lies in their inherent value: a minimal upfront investment and the immediate reward of bonus bets. When combining these two promotions, new users stand to accumulate a generous sum of up to $400 in bonus bets, all while initially committing only $15. This represents extraordinary value for your investment, affording you ample extra betting cash as you throw together your Week 3 NFL bets.
Activate BetMGM's bonus code offer for NFL Week 3 by clicking here and creating an account.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly, Plus $150 in No-Sweat Bets
DraftKings’ lucrative offer is one the best they’ve ever had, giving new users not just one perk but two. By betting just $5 as a new user at DraftKings, you’ll be instantly rewarded with $200 in bonus bets *and* get $150 in “no-sweat” bets.
“No-sweat” bets give you the option to apply a token to your wager before you place it, marking it as eligible for a bonus bet return in the event that the wager loses. These are great ways to bet on longshots since your risk is reduced by the fact that you’ll get a second chance at anything you lose up to $150.
Plus, the option to apply the no sweat token before you place the wager means you have control over which bets you place will apply, rather than just the first bet placed after receiving your reward. If you take all three of these offers, you’re looking at $600 in instant bonuses with a $20 investment. Now that’s some value!
Activate DraftKings' promo code offer for NFL Week 3 by clicking here and creating an account.
Bet365’s Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets
Speaking of value, this is hands down the best offer of them all, but it comes with one big limitation: bet365 is only available in NJ, CO, OH, VA and IA. However, you only need to be physically present in a state to qualify for a new user signup offer, so it’s a good one to keep in your pocket if you you’re taking a road trip to visit your favorite team play in one of these states!
What really makes bet365’s offer so appealing is that it requires a single bet of just one dollar. Bet it on anything you’d like, from a major longshot to multi-game parlay or anything that catches your eye. Do that, and you’re the proud owner of $365 worth of bonus bets to use at your discretion.
This is by far the most return one can get for simply signing up and placing just a single bet at a sportsbook, so it’s surely not one to be missed if you have an opportunity to claim it.
Activate Bet365's bonus code offer for NFL Week 3 by clicking here and creating an account.
Best NFL Bets to Make in Week 3
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets – 9/24, 1:00PM ET
Bet #1 – Dalvin Cook Over 25.5 Rushing Yards (-114 on DraftKings)
Though this prop is only a little shorter than even money, the highly accurate Dimers' model projects a whopping 79.7% chance for Dalvin Cook to hit this number against the Patriots. That comes with a massive 26.2% edge, which is actually the highest of any prop in Week 3 according to Dimers.com.
He hasn’t looked like his old self but against a Pats defense allowing 121 rushing yards per game and in a MetLife stadium that should be thumping against a division rival, Cook should see his chances to cash this prop on Sunday.
New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers – 9/24, 1:00PM ET
Bet #2 - Juwan Johnson to Score a Touchdown (+1600 on bet365)
Here’s a great example of a prop to attack with bet365’s elite signup offer. A $1 lay on this prop could return $17 if it wins, plus you’ll cash in the $365 worth of bonus bets!
The DimersBOT model gives Johnson a 22.4% chance to find the endzone but his odds imply well below that at just 5.9%. That’s nearly a 16% advantage in the odds offered by the book and those edges are how you turn a profit in the long run.
San Francisco 49ers
Bet #3 – 49ers to Win the Super Bowl (+700 on FanDuel)
Why not target a long-term future with some solid value to secure a signup offer? Now 3-0, the 49ers look nigh unstoppable behind an elite defense, top-notch skill position players and a QB in Brock Purdy who continues to defy expectations.
The DimersBOT model calculates San Francisco with a 14.4% probability to hoist the Lomardi trophy in February, while their odds of +700 imply just a 12.5% chance. That may not sound like much, but it would be a fair price at just under +600 so you get at least a full unit’s worth of value. It’s rare to see value in a popular team that looks good, so this may not last long!
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers.com, and tennis commentary for StatsInsider.com.au.