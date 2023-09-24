NFL Betting Promos: Beginners Guide to Week 3 Sportsbook Bonuses

NFL promos and bonus codes for NFL Week 3: What you need to know.

What a time to be an NFL fan! The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, showcasing a diverse array of outcomes for some of the most hyped football teams this season. We’ve seen the highs with rookie standouts like Bijan Robinson and Anthony Richardson showcase their stuff, as well as the lows like season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers and Nick Chubb.

As coaches and players devise their game plans for the upcoming Sundays, devoted fans of football are equally committed to formulating their latest betting strategies for game day, week after week.

Even if you're an avid sports bettor residing in a legal sports betting state, you might not be fully capitalizing on the wealth of sportsbooks and enticing promotions available. These sportsbook promotions provide bettors with opportunities to boost their bankrolls while wagering on everything from intriguing prop bets, to parlays and futures.

Between signup offers, parlay boosts, no-sweat bets and weekly specials, there is no shortage of choices not only on Sundays but throughout the entire NFL season. To help you capitalize on these unique offers, let’s explore the most exceptional sportsbook deals currently at your disposal during this NFL season.