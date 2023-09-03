LSU vs. Florida State Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/3/23)
LSU and Florida State will face off in a college football matchup at Camping World Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this LSU vs. Florida State betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, LSU is favored to win against Florida State on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 58.
LSU vs. Florida State 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: LSU LSU vs. Florida State Florida State
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: LSU -2.5 (-105), Florida State +2.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: LSU -130, Florida State +120
- Total: Over/Under 58 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
LSU vs. Florida State Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the LSU vs. Florida State matchup using trusted data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Let's get to the point – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Florida State has a 51% chance of winning against LSU at Camping World Stadium.
The model also predicts that Florida State (+2.5) has a 54% chance of covering the spread, while the 58-point over/under has a 59% chance of going under.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for LSU vs. Florida State
Our free computer pick for the LSU vs. Florida State game on Sunday is to bet on under 58 points (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed decisions.
LSU vs. Florida State Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for LSU vs. Florida State at Camping World Stadium has Florida State prevailing 27-26.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on LSU vs. Florida State
Sunday's college football matchup between LSU and Florida State on Sunday is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Sunday's LSU vs. Florida State matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are planning on using our predictions for your personal gambling, it is crucial that you bet responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
