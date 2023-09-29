Louisville vs. North Carolina State Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/29/23)

Louisville and North Carolina State will meet in a college football matchup at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET.

Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Louisville vs. North Carolina State betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, Louisville is the favored team against North Carolina State on Friday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 56.

Feeling lucky? New players at Bet365 can bet $1 on Louisville vs. North Carolina State and receive $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.