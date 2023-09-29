Louisville vs. North Carolina State Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/29/23)
Louisville and North Carolina State will meet in a college football matchup at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Louisville vs. North Carolina State betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Louisville is the favored team against North Carolina State on Friday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 56.
Louisville vs. North Carolina State 2023
When and Where
- Teams: Louisville Louisville vs. North Carolina State North Carolina State
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Louisville -3.5 (-104), North Carolina State +3.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Louisville -172, North Carolina State +154
- Total: Over/Under 56 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Louisville vs. North Carolina State Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Louisville vs. North Carolina State game using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Let's dive into it – who's going to win? According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, Louisville has a 55% chance of beating North Carolina State at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that North Carolina State (+3.5) has a 58% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 56 points has a 55% chance of going under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Louisville vs. North Carolina State
Our free computer pick for the Louisville vs. North Carolina State game on Friday is to bet on North Carolina State +3.5 (-110).
All of the tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Louisville vs. North Carolina State Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Louisville vs. North Carolina State at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium has Louisville winning 27-25.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Louisville vs. North Carolina State
Friday's college football matchup between Louisville and North Carolina State on Friday is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
If you enjoyed this Louisville vs. North Carolina State preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In partnership with Dimers.com, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore college football betting news or delve into our curated college football best bets and well-informed college football predictions covering all the games. Plus, don't miss our expertly selected National Championship picks designed to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this article are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Friday's Louisville vs. North Carolina State matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are planning to use the above predictions for your personal gambling, it is vital that you bet responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
