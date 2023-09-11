Lock in Your Game Day Style: 60% Off an Official Jersey of Your Choice from Fanatics, Exp. 9/18
Fashion is all about statements. And with NFL season upon us, what better statement than rocking a stunning official jersey of your favorite team? Thanks to an exclusive deal brought to you by PointsBet, you can grab that statement piece and save more than 60%!
We know you're here for the hottest fashion scoops and unbeatable deals. So, before we dive into this stylish offer, let's be clear: this promotion is all about sports betting with PointsBet. By signing up and making a mere $50 bet, you’ll unlock an exciting fashion reward—an official football jersey of your choice--from Joe Burrow to Patrick Mahomes, everyone's up for grabs. It's a unique merger of the sporting and fashion worlds, offering you a chance to flaunt your game day style. Now, if you're intrigued about how sports betting meets fashion, read on!
How It Works
- Sign up with PointsBet by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Make your initial bet of $50.
- Get a whopping $150 Fanatics credit, good for any official jersey you'd like!
Why This is Such a Good Deal
If you were to walk past a Fanatics store, inside of which is every official NFL and NCAAF jersey you can think of--not to mention merchandise from every other sport--and there were a signing hanging in the window that said "60% off the jersey of your choice," and it were NFL Week 1, is there any chance you wouldn't go insde?
Well, that's what this offer is.
Official jerseys costs about $130 on Fanatics. With this PointsBet promo, you'll get a $150 credit to Fanatics, good for anything in the store, after you make a $50 bet. In other words, you're getting the jersey of your choice for fifty bucks, a 60% discount on the original $130 asking price, and you'll even have some Fanatics.com credit left over.
How to Grab Your New Jersey
- Click ➡️ here ⬅️ and set up your PointsBet account.
- Place a minimum bet of $50 during the promo period (ensuring it's on a sporting event with odds of -500 or more).
- After locking in your bet, wait for an email with your $150 Fanatics promo code.
- Head to Fanatics.com, select your jersey, use the promo code at checkout, and Voilà! Your stylish game day outfit is on its way!
Remember: the most iconic style statements often come from the most unexpected places. Here's a unique chance to fuse fashion with fervor and save big. Don't miss out!
Seal the Deal: Why Wait?
With Week 1 of the NFL season kicking off, you'll want to flaunt your team pride with panache. The PointsBet promo isn't just about sports; it's about celebrating you and your style. Make the most of this exclusive offer today, and may your fashion always score a touchdown! 🏈🌟
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ and begin your journey to elevate your game day style!
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.