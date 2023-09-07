Lions vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out in an NFL Week 1 matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Lions vs. Chiefs betting analysis, which contains the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Chiefs are the favored team against the Lions on Thursday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 53.5.
Lions vs. Chiefs 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Lions +4.5 (-110), Chiefs -4.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Lions +190, Chiefs -218
- Total: Over/Under 53.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Lions vs. Chiefs Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Lions vs. Chiefs game using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Chiefs have a 66% chance of beating the Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The model also predicts that the Chiefs (-4.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 53.5 points has a 51% chance of going under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Lions vs. Chiefs
Our free data-driven pick for the Lions vs. Chiefs game on Thursday is to bet on the Chiefs -4.5 (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter investments.
Lions-Chiefs Week 1 Player Props
A popular way to wager on Detroit vs. Kansas City without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Lions and Chiefs are listed below.
According to our model, Kansas City's Isiah Pacheco has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Lions vs. Chiefs.
Pacheco has a 9.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Thursday. The Chiefs RB has a 42.7% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Detroit Lions
- Jahmyr Gibbs: 8.3% probability
- David Montgomery: 8.0% probability
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: 6.9% probability
- Kalif Raymond: 4.8% probability
- Josh Reynolds: 4.7% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Isiah Pacheco: 9.0% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 6.5% probability
- Travis Kelce: 6.1% probability
- Skyy Moore: 5.1% probability
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 4.5% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Detroit Lions
- Jahmyr Gibbs: 41.6% probability
- David Montgomery: 40.1% probability
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: 35.0% probability
- Kalif Raymond: 25.8% probability
- Josh Reynolds: 25.6% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Isiah Pacheco: 42.7% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 32.7% probability
- Travis Kelce: 31.5% probability
- Skyy Moore: 27.8% probability
- Jerick McKinnon: 24.4% probability
Lions vs. Chiefs Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Detroit vs. Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has the Chiefs winning 28-23.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Lions vs. Chiefs
Thursday's NFL Week 1 game between the Lions and Chiefs on Thursday is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
If you liked this Lions vs. Chiefs preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In collaboration with Dimers.com, Radar Sports brings you a range of exciting content. You can explore the latest NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. Plus, don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks designed to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities on this page are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Thursday's Lions vs. Chiefs game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
Sports betting can be exciting, but it's important that you bet responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
