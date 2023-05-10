Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/10/23)
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors duke it out in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs second round series at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Lakers-Warriors betting preview, which features our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Warriors are listed as betting favorites against the Lakers on Wednesday, with the Over/Under set at 226 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Lakers vs. Warriors.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Game 5
Led by star players Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors are aiming to beat a Lakers team that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.
When and Where
- Teams: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Warriors -7 (-110), Lakers +7 (-105)
- Moneyline: Warriors -305, Lakers +260
- Total: Over/Under 226 (-108/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Wednesday's Lakers-Warriors NBA Game 5 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win game 5? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Warriors have a 72% chance of beating the Lakers at Chase Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Lakers (+7) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 226-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5
Our free computer pick for Lakers vs. Warriors on Wednesday is Lakers +7 (-105).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter decisions.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 Player Props
Prop bets are a great way to wager on Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 without necessarily betting on the outcome of Wednesday's game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project how each team's leading players will perform at Chase Center.
LeBron James is expected to lead the Lakers with 28 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry is projected to have 33 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Lakers Projected Box Score - Game 5
- LeBron James: 28 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
- Anthony Davis: 27 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 20 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
- Austin Reaves: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Dennis Schroder: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
Warriors Projected Box Score - Game 5
- Stephen Curry: 33 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
- Klay Thompson: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Andrew Wiggins: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Jordan Poole: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Draymond Green: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for LA Lakers vs. Golden State at Chase Center has the Warriors winning Game 5 116-109.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs series between the Lakers and Warriors on Wednesday is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center.
