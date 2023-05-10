Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/10/23)

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors duke it out in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs second round series at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Lakers-Warriors betting preview, which features our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.

The Warriors are listed as betting favorites against the Lakers on Wednesday, with the Over/Under set at 226 for total points scored.

New players who bet $5 on Lakers-Warriors at DraftKings will receive $150 in bonus bets. Tap ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code needed.

Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Lakers vs. Warriors.