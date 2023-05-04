Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/4/23)
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors meet in the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on Thursday, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
The Warriors are listed as betting favorites against the Lakers on Thursday, with the Over/Under set at 227.5 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the latest Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Lakers vs. Warriors.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Led by star players Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors are looking to overcome a Lakers lineup that includes Anthony Davis, LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell.
When and Where
- Teams: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Warriors -6 (-106), Lakers +6 (-110)
- Moneyline: Warriors -230, Lakers +205
- Total: Over/Under 227.5 (-110/-105)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction
Dimers has simulated Thursday's Lakers-Warriors NBA game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Warriors have a 71% chance of beating the Lakers at Chase Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Warriors (-6) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the 227.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Under.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Lakers vs. Warriors
Our free data-driven pick for Lakers vs. Warriors on Thursday is Warriors moneyline (-230).
Lakers vs. Warriors Player Props
NBA prop bets are an exciting way to wager on Lakers vs. Warriors without necessarily betting on the outcome of Thursday's game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Anthony Davis is expected to lead the Lakers with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry is projected to have 37 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
Lakers Projected Box Score
- Anthony Davis: 29 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
- LeBron James: 29 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
- Austin Reaves: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
- Rui Hachimura: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
Warriors Projected Box Score
- Stephen Curry: 37 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
- Klay Thompson: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
- Andrew Wiggins: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
- Jordan Poole: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Draymond Green: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for LA Lakers vs. Golden State at Chase Center has the Warriors winning 116-110.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs matchup between the Lakers and Warriors on Thursday is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center.
