Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Western Conference Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets meet in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 betting guide, which features our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Nuggets are betting favorites against the Lakers on Thursday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 226.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see the latest Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2
With the likes of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets are up against a Lakers team that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.
Key Information
- What: NBA Western Conference Finals, Game 2
- Teams: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Nuggets -5.5 (-105), Lakers +5.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Nuggets -210, Lakers +188
- Total: Over/Under 226.5 (-110/-105)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Thursday's Lakers-Nuggets NBA game 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 2? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Nuggets have a 69% chance of beating the Lakers at Ball Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Lakers and Nuggets have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the 226.5-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Under.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2
Our free computer pick for Lakers vs. Nuggets on Thursday is Nuggets moneyline (-210).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Player Props
Prop bets are a common way to wager on Lakers vs. Nuggets without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project individual points, assists and rebounds for each team.
LeBron James is expected to lead the Lakers with 32 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray is projected to have 29 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.
Lakers Projected Box Score
- LeBron James: 32 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST
- Anthony Davis: 31 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
- Austin Reaves: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
- Rui Hachimura: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Jamal Murray: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Nikola Jokic: 25 PTS, 16 REB, 16 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
- Michael Porter: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
- Bruce Brown: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for LA Lakers vs. Denver in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals has the Nuggets winning 115-110.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Western Conference Finals game between the Lakers and Nuggets on Thursday is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena.
