Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NBA Western Conference Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will battle it out in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 betting preview, which features our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
For Radar readers in Colorado, check out our exclusive Bet365 Colorado bonus code, which unlocks $200 in bonus bets just in time for you to bet on Game 1.
The Nuggets are betting favorites against the Lakers on Tuesday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 222.5.
New users who bet $5 on any game at DraftKings will get $150 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code is needed.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1
Led by the likes of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets are looking to overcome a Lakers side that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.
Key Information
- What: NBA Western Conference Finals, Game 1
- Teams: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Nuggets -6.5 (-105), Lakers +6.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Nuggets -240, Lakers +205
- Total: Over/Under 222.5 (-108/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Tuesday's Lakers-Nuggets NBA matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 1? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Nuggets have a 71% chance of beating the Lakers at Ball Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Lakers and Nuggets have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 222.5 points is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Win $150 promo for Lakers vs. Nuggets. New users only.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1
Our free computer pick for Lakers vs. Nuggets on Tuesday is Nuggets moneyline (-240).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Alert to Radar Readers in Denver! Unlock $200 in Bonus Bets for the Nuggets vs. Lakers with our Bet365 CO Bonus Code
- DraftKings Promo Code NBA: $150 in bonus bets for Nuggets-Lakers and Celtics-Heat Conference Finals
- Attention! New Yorkers Can Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for the Yankees With Radar's FanDuel NY Promo Code
All of the tips in this article are based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different factors to serve you the best possible plays.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 Player Props
Prop bets are a popular way to wager on Lakers vs. Nuggets without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project individual points, assists and rebounds for each team.
LeBron James is expected to step up for the Lakers with 31 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray is projected to have 28 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.
Lakers Projected Box Score
- LeBron James: 31 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST
- Anthony Davis: 29 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- Austin Reaves: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Dennis Schroder: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Jamal Murray: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Nikola Jokic: 23 PTS, 15 REB, 13 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
- Michael Porter: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
- Bruce Brown: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's NBA Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo for Lakers vs. Nuggets. New customers only.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for the LA Lakers vs. Denver in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals has the Nuggets winning 114-108.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Western Conference Finals matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets on Tuesday is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the projections on this page are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Lakers vs. Nuggets and are correct at the time of publication to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning on using our picks for your personal gambling, it is vital that you gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.