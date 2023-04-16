Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/16/23)
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies meet in the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on Sunday, commencing at 3 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Lakers-Grizzlies betting analysis, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Grizzlies are betting favorites against the Lakers on Sunday, with the Over/Under set at 227 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Lakers vs. Grizzlies.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Led by the likes of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson, the Grizzlies are looking to overcome a Lakers team that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.
Key Information
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: FedExForum
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Grizzlies -3.5 (-110), Lakers +3.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -165, Lakers +140
- Total: Over/Under 227 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Lakers-Grizzlies NBA matchup 10,000 times using trusted data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Grizzlies have a 63% chance of winning against the Lakers at FedExForum.
Dimers also predicts that the Grizzlies (-3.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the 227-point Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
Our free data-driven pick for Lakers vs. Grizzlies on Sunday is Grizzlies moneyline (-165).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to serve you the best possible plays.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Player Props
Player props are an exciting way to wager on LA Lakers vs. Memphis without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project individual points, assists and rebounds for each team.
James is expected to step up for the Lakers with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. For the Grizzlies, Morant is projected to finish with 35 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists.
Lakers Projected Box Score
- LeBron James: 31 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
- Anthony Davis: 30 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
- Austin Reaves: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- Dennis Schroder: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
Grizzlies Projected Box Score
- Ja Morant: 35 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST
- Desmond Bane: 24 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
- Jaren Jackson: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
- Dillon Brooks: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Luke Kennard: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for LA Lakers vs. Memphis at FedExForum has the Grizzlies winning 115-111.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET at FedExForum.
