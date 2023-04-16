Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/16/23)

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies meet in the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on Sunday, commencing at 3 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Lakers-Grizzlies betting analysis, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.

The Grizzlies are betting favorites against the Lakers on Sunday, with the Over/Under set at 227 for total points scored.

New customers who bet $5 on any game at DraftKings will get $150 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim. No promo code required.

Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Lakers vs. Grizzlies.