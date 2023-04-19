Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/19/23)
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to meet in the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on Wednesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Lakers-Grizzlies betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Lakers are listed as betting favorites against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, with the Over/Under set at 227 for total points scored.
Key Information
- Teams: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: FedExForum
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Grizzlies +1 (-110), Lakers -1 (-105)
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -104, Lakers -110
- Total: Over/Under 227 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction
Dimers has simulated Wednesday's Lakers-Grizzlies NBA game 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Lakers have a 51% chance of beating the Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Dimers also predicts that the Grizzlies (+1) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 227 points has a 51% chance of going Under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
Our free computer pick for Lakers vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday is Grizzlies +1 (-110).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to deliver you the best possible plays.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Player Props
NBA prop bets are an enjoyable way to wager on Lakers vs. Grizzlies without necessarily betting on the outcome of Wednesday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project individual points, assists and rebounds for each team.
LeBron James is expected to lead the way for the Lakers with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant is projected to have 30 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists.
Lakers Projected Box Score
- LeBron James: 31 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
- Anthony Davis: 30 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
- Austin Reaves: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
Grizzlies Projected Box Score
- Ja Morant: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
- Desmond Bane: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
- Jaren Jackson: 22 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
- Dillon Brooks: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Luke Kennard: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for LA Lakers vs. Memphis at FedExForum has the Lakers winning 113-112.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies on Wednesday is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
