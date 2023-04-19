Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/19/23)

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to meet in the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on Wednesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Lakers-Grizzlies betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.

The Lakers are listed as betting favorites against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, with the Over/Under set at 227 for total points scored.

New customers who bet $5 on Lakers vs. Grizzlies at DraftKings will get $150 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code required.

Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Lakers vs. Grizzlies.