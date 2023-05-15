Kraken vs. Stars Game 7 Prediction, Odds for NHL Today (5/15/23)
The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars are scheduled to face off in NHL action at American Airlines Center on Monday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Kraken-Stars betting analysis, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Stars are listed as betting favorites against the Kraken on Monday, with the Over/Under set at 6 for total goals scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Kraken vs. Stars Game 7.
Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars Game 7
Key Information
- Teams: Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Odds and Lines
- Puck line: Stars -1.5 (+130), Kraken +1.5 (-137)
- Moneyline: Stars -190, Kraken +176
- Total: Over/Under 6 (+100/-120)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to chang
Kraken vs. Stars Game 7 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Monday's Kraken-Stars NHL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 7? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Stars have a 62% chance of winning against the Kraken at American Airlines Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Kraken (+1.5) have a 60% chance of covering the puck line, while the 6-goal Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Kraken vs. Stars Game 7
Our free computer pick for Kraken vs. Stars on Monday is Kraken +1.5 (-137).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter investments.
Kraken vs. Stars Game 7 Player Props
An enjoyable option to wager on Seattle vs. Dallas without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
An enjoyable option to wager on Seattle vs. Dallas without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
According to Dimers, Dallas' Roope Hintz has the best chance of scoring the first goal in Kraken vs. Stars.
Dimers gives Hintz an 8.2% chance of scoring the first goal on Monday. The Stars star has a 38.6% probability of netting an anytime goal.
First Goal Scorer Probabilities
Seattle Kraken
- Oliver Bjorkstrand: 4.3% probability
- Jordan Eberle: 4.0% probability
- Jaden Schwartz: 3.8% probability
- Tye Kartye: 3.8% probability
- Yanni Gourde: 3.8% probability
Dallas Stars
- Roope Hintz: 8.2% probability
- Jason Robertson: 7.4% probability
- Joe Pavelski: 6.1% probability
- Tyler Seguin: 5.7% probability
- Mason Marchment: 4.7% probability
Anytime Goal Scorer Probabilities
Seattle Kraken
- Oliver Bjorkstrand: 22.5% probability
- Yanni Gourde: 21.2% probability
- Jordan Eberle: 20.6% probability
- Tye Kartye: 19.9% probability
- Jaden Schwartz: 19.5% probability
Dallas Stars
- Roope Hintz: 38.6% probability
- Jason Robertson: 36.8% probability
- Joe Pavelski: 30.3% probability
- Tyler Seguin: 27.6% probability
- Evgenii Dadonov: 23.8% probability
The NHL game between the Kraken and Stars on Monday is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
