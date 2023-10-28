Knicks vs. Pelicans Prediction from Computer Model: Our NBA Preview Today (10/28/2023)
The New York Knicks will lock horns with the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on Saturday, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
With the likes of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett, the Knicks are up against a Pelicans side that boasts Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum.
This prediction for Saturday's NBA matchup between the Knicks and Pelicans is from Dimers.com, a dependable source for sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Explore the interactive widget below to discover the current spread, total, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Knicks-Pelicans matchup at Smoothie King Center.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Preview
Game Details
- Teams: New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Smoothie King Center
Odds
- Spread: Knicks +3 (-110), Pelicans -3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Knicks +136, Pelicans -150
- Total: Over/Under 225 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines featured here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert Prediction: Knicks vs. Pelicans
Using trusted data analysis and advanced algorithms, Dimers has performed 10,000 simulations of Saturday's Knicks vs. Pelicans game.
According to Dimers' popular predictive analytics model, the Pelicans are more likely to beat the Knicks at Smoothie King Center. This prediction is based on the model giving the Pelicans a 61% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that the Pelicans (-3) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the 225-point over/under has a 51% chance of going over.
These predictions and probabilities are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Best Bet
Our top pick for the Knicks vs. Pelicans game on Saturday is to bet on the Pelicans moneyline (-150).
Our expert betting tips are formulated through cutting-edge modeling and valuable wagering intelligence, designed to bring you the best possible plays.
Score Prediction for Knicks vs. Pelicans
Dimers' projected final score for the New York vs. New Orleans game on Saturday has the Pelicans winning 114-111.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Player Props
Prop bets present an enjoyable way to place wagers on the New York vs. New Orleans matchup without necessarily betting on the result of the game.
Dimers, armed with the most reliable information available, projects individual points, assists, and rebounds for each team.
Jalen Brunson is expected to lead the Knicks with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists. For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram is projected to have 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assist.
Projected Box Scores for Knicks and Pelicans
To further analyze the potential impact of individual players, here is a breakdown of the projected box scores for both teams:
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
- Julius Randle: 23 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
- RJ Barrett: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
- Immanuel Quickley: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Quentin Grimes: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
New Orleans Pelicans
- Brandon Ingram: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Zion Williamson: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
- CJ McCollum: 23 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- Jonas Valanciunas: 14 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
- Herbert Jones: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
NBA Today: Knicks vs. Pelicans
Get ready for Saturday's matchup between the Knicks and Pelicans in the NBA at Smoothie King Center, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. To add an extra level of excitement, consider exploring parlay picks.
We emphasize that all of the NBA predictions on this page are derived from 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Knicks vs. Pelicans game, and they are accurate at the time of publishing. They are intended to assist you make more informed choices when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
It is important to gamble responsibly and seek reliable sources for accurate and up-to-date information when making online betting decisions.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.