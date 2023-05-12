Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/12/23)
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat battle it out in Game 6 of their second round matchup in the NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Knicks-Heat Game 6 betting analysis, which features our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Heat are listed as betting favorites against the Knicks for Game 6, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 208.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Knicks vs. Heat Game 6.
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Game 6
Led by star players Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus, the Heat are up against a Knicks side that includes Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.
When and Where
- Teams: New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Heat -5.5 (-110), Knicks +5.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Heat -210, Knicks +180
- Total: Over/Under 208.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Friday's Knicks-Heat NBA matchup 10,000 times using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 6? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Heat have a 70% chance of winning against the Knicks at Kaseya Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (-5.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 208.5 points has a 53% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Knicks vs. Heat Game 6
Our free computer pick for Knicks vs. Heat on Friday is Heat moneyline (-210).
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to deliver you the best possible plays.
Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 Player Props
Prop bets are a popular way to wager on New York vs. Miami without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project individual points, assists and rebounds for each team.
Jalen Brunson is expected to step up for the Knicks with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler is projected to finish with 34 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
Knicks Projected Box Score
- Jalen Brunson: 26 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- Julius Randle: 26 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
- RJ Barrett: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Immanuel Quickley: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Josh Hart: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
- Max Strus: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Kyle Lowry: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for New York vs. Miami at Kaseya Center has the Heat winning 107-102.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs matchup between the Knicks and Heat on Friday is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
