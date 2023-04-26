Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/26/23)
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers duke it out in the NBA Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, commencing at 7 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Knicks-Cavaliers betting analysis, which contains the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Cavaliers are betting favorites against the Knicks on Wednesday, with the Over/Under set at 202 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Knicks vs. Cavaliers.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
With the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert, the Cavaliers are looking to overcome a Knicks side that includes Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett.
When and Where
- Teams: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Cavaliers -5.5 (-110), Knicks +5.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -210, Knicks +185
- Total: Over/Under 202 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction
Dimers has simulated Wednesday's Knicks-Cavaliers NBA matchup 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Cavaliers have a 66% chance of winning against the Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Dimers also predicts that the Knicks (+5.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 202 points has a 53% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
Our free computer pick for Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday is Over 202 points (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Player Props
Prop bets are an enjoyable way to wager on Knicks vs. Cavaliers without necessarily betting on the outcome of Wednesday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project individual points, assists and rebounds for each team.
Julius Randle is expected to step up for the Knicks with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. For the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell is projected to finish with 33 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.
Knicks Projected Box Score
- Julius Randle: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
- Jalen Brunson: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- RJ Barrett: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
- Immanuel Quickley: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Josh Hart: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
Cavaliers Projected Box Score
- Donovan Mitchell: 33 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- Darius Garland: 23 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
- Caris LeVert: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Evan Mobley: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
- Jarrett Allen: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for New York vs. Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Cavaliers winning 104-99.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers on Wednesday is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
