Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/28/23)
The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are scheduled to meet in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs series at Chase Center on Friday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Kings-Warriors Game 6 betting preview, which includes our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Warriors are listed as betting favorites against the Kings on Friday, with the Over/Under set at 234.5 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Kings vs. Warriors Game 6.
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game 6
With the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors are looking to overcome a Kings lineup that includes De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk.
Key Information
- Teams: Sacramento Kings (2 ) vs. (3) Golden State Warriors
- Series Game: Game 6
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Warriors -7.5 (-110), Kings +7.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Warriors -300, Kings +255
- Total: Over/Under 234.5 (-115/-105
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Friday's Kings-Warriors Game 6 NBA game 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Warriors have a 72% chance of winning against the Kings at Chase Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Kings (+7.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 234.5 points has a 52% chance of going Under.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Kings vs. Warriors Game 6
Our free data-driven pick for Kings vs. Warriors on Friday is Under 234.5 points (-105).
Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 Player Props
Player props are a popular way to wager on Sacramento vs. Golden State Game 6 without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
De'Aaron Fox is expected to lead the Kings with 31 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry is projected to have 34 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists.
Kings Projected Box Score
- De'Aaron Fox: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
- Domantas Sabonis: 21 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST
- Malik Monk: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Kevin Huerter: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Harrison Barnes: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
Warriors Projected Box Score
- Stephen Curry: 34 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
- Klay Thompson: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
- Andrew Wiggins: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
- Jordan Poole: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Draymond Green: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST
Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Sacramento vs. Golden State at Chase Center has the Warriors prevailing 120-113.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Kings and Warriors on Friday is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
