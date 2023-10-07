Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction From Proven Computer Model (10/7/23)

Kentucky and Georgia will meet in a college football matchup at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Kentucky vs. Georgia betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, Georgia is the favored team against Kentucky on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 47.5.

Feeling lucky? New players at Bet365 can bet $1 on Kentucky-Georgia and receive $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.

Use the interactive widget below to view live spread, total and moneyline odds and probabilities for Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia game.