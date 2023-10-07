Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction From Proven Computer Model (10/7/23)
Kentucky and Georgia will meet in a college football matchup at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Kentucky vs. Georgia betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Georgia is the favored team against Kentucky on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 47.5.
Use the interactive widget below to view live spread, total and moneyline odds and probabilities for Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia game.
Kentucky vs. Georgia 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Kentucky Kentucky vs. Georgia Georgia
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Kentucky +14.5 (-110), Georgia -14.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Kentucky +460, Georgia -600
- Total: Over/Under 47.5 (-115/-105)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Kentucky vs. Georgia game using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Georgia has an 84% chance of beating Kentucky at Sanford Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both Kentucky and Georgia have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the 47.5-point over/under has a 55% chance of going over.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Kentucky vs. Georgia
Our free computer pick for the Kentucky vs. Georgia game on Saturday is to bet on over 47.5 points (-115).
Kentucky vs. Georgia Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Kentucky vs. Georgia at Sanford Stadium has Georgia winning 31-17.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Kentucky vs. Georgia
Saturday's college football matchup between Kentucky and Georgia on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are planning to use our predictions for sports betting, it is important that you bet responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.