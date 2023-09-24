Kentucky Sports Betting Promos: BetMGM and FanDuel $100 Bonuses Expire September 28th
Kentucky's sports betting scene is about to get even more exciting with the introduction of BetMGM and FanDuel sportsbooks, both vying for the attention of the state's avid bettors. If you're in Kentucky and looking to dive into the thrilling world of sports betting, we’ve compiled an objective comparison of the current promo code offers from both platforms.
BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code RADARCOMS Activates $100 Bonus
Key Highlights:
- Bonus Amount: $100 sign-up bonus.
- Activation Method: Use bonus code RADARCOM.
- Eligibility: The bonus will be credited on September 28th, the Kentucky mobile sports betting app launch day.
Pros:
- Extensive betting options for both professional and college sports.
- Special focus on key events, such as the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game and University of Kentucky's clash with Florida.
- Streamlined registration process with bonus activation through the promo code.
- Established reputation of BetMGM as one of America’s leading sportsbooks.
- Rich interface that encapsulates Kentucky's vibrant sports culture.
Cons:
- Offer is time-sensitive and will expire on September 28th.
There is simply no easier sportsbook offer to claim than this bonus code from BetMGM Sportsbook for new customers in Kentucky. Bettors must create a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and proceed through the following steps:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required details.
- Use the promo code RADARCOM.
- Get $100 in bonus bets added to your account when BetMGM goes live in Kentucky.
BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most popular brands in the sports betting business and an easy choice for a new bettor. BetMGM is a secure and reliable operator with a proven track record in providing excellent customer service. BetMGM features industry-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and live betting on sports such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, MMA, and F1.
BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code Offer: $100 Registration Bonus
Key Highlights:
- Bonus Amount: $100 pre-launch deal.
- Activation Method: No promo code needed; just sign up using the provided link.
- Eligibility: The bonus will be credited on September 28th, Kentucky’s mobile sports betting launch day.
Pros:
- Array of betting options post the 9/28 launch, including exciting NFL matchups.
- Simplified sign-up process without the need for a promo code.
- FanDuel is renowned across America as a reliable and user-friendly sportsbook.
- Comprehensive coverage of both professional and collegiate sports.
- Unique focus on local teams like the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals, resonating with the local fan base.
Cons:
- The promo amount is similar to BetMGM, despite not requiring a promo code.
Once again, this is an extremely easy promo code offer to claim from FanDuel in Kentucky. Bettors must first create a new account, which takes only a few minutes to do, and follow these steps:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required details.
- Get $100 in free bets added to your account when FanDuel goes live in Kentucky on 9/28.
As of today, more than 100 million Americans can safely place a legal wager where they live as the industry continues to flourish. The key is selecting a betting operator that has first-class security practices, convenient payout methods, and an easy-to-navigate wagering experience with unique betting options, such as FanDuel.
21+ and present in KY. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
BetMGM Kentucky Code vs. FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code, Final Verdict
Both BetMGM Kentucky and FanDuel Kentucky offer a compelling $100 sign-up bonus, ensuring new users have an appealing introduction to their platforms. While BetMGM offers an immersive experience highlighting Kentucky’s rich sports culture, FanDuel provides simplicity and ease, without the need for a promo code.
It's clear that Kentucky's sports betting enthusiasts are in for a treat with these enticing offers. Before diving in, consider your preferences: if you value a deeply local touch and are fine with using a promo code, BetMGM is your platform. On the other hand, if ease of registration and a renowned platform appeal to you, FanDuel might be your best bet.
Remember, both offers are time-sensitive, leading up to the anticipated September 28th mobile sports betting launch day. So, Kentucky bettors, ensure you seize these golden opportunities while they last!
