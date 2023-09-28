Kentucky Sports Betting Launch Promos: Learn How to Claim up to $2,265 in KY Bonuses Today
At 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, Kentucky online sports betting officially went live. Not only is this a huge fundamental change to the landscape of sports fandom in the Bluegrass State, KY's online sports betting launch also signifies an enormous opportunity for potential Kentucky sports bettors.
Over the last five years, almost half the states in the US have launched sport betting, and in virtually every case, the most lucrative sports betting promos that have ever been available in the legal sports betting states are the promos that were offered as the launch was taking place. This looks to hold true in Kentucky, where savvy bettors can snatch up as much as $2,265 worth of sports betting bonuses, but only if you act fast.
Read on for the details of these Kentucky sports betting promos for DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365, and BetMGM, or claim the promos immediately at the links below.
Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code
Sports fans in Kentucky can use this Bet365 bonus code to receive a Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️, or following the instructions below.
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by entering basic information.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 via any of the available methods.
- Place a $1 bet on any sport and get $365 in bonus bets with Bet365 Kentucky.
Don't forget that this Bet365 Kentucky promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 4 or college football Week 5 matchup, as well as all other legal sports for online betting in Kentucky. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on football in 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
Bettors in Kentucky must be 18+ and physically located in the state to place wagers. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code
DraftKings Kentucky is offering a similar deal to Bet365's. After creating a DraftKings Kentucky account by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️, or the link below, you simply need to wager $5 on any game to unlock eight $25 bonus bets, worth a total of $200. Plus, this DraftKings promo also includes a crazy no-brainer promo for three Kentucky-based matchups this weekend!
- Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by entering basic information.
- Deposit using any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL matchup today and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings Kentucky.
- No Sweat Bets: Opt-in required. One (1) No Sweat token is issued per eligible gameday, up to three (3) per week.
If you’ve never bet on football before or just want to see how DraftKings matches up against the competition, there is no better time than now to sign up. Better yet, DraftKings Kentucky is also offering a killer no-brainer promo in Kentucky today!
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+. Physically present in KY
FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code
FanDuel Kentucky, much like DraftKings, will provide new users $200 in bonus bets after they create an account by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️, and bet just $5 on any game. Here are the details:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required details.
- Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any matchup and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel Kentucky.
The Kentucky online sports betting launch is taking place from September 28th to October 2nd, which overlaps with NFL Week 4, college football Week 5, the thrilling conclusion of the MLB season, and much more. FanDuel delivers a vast array of sports betting markets in Kentucky, and both college and professional sports are legal for betting in KY.
21+ and present in KY. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code
With BetMGM Kentucky bonus code "RADARCOM", new users have access to a different style of promo than the ones we've covered so far. BetMGM's first bet offer activates a promo with which you can make your first BetMGM Kentucky wager on any sport up to $1,500, then be refunded in bonus bets if it loses. So, essentially, this deal lets you run it back!
- Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required details.
- Deposit via any of the available methods.
- Place your first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive a refund in bonus bets if it loses.
There is simply no easier sportsbook bonus to claim than this bonus code from BetMGM for new users in Kentucky. Signing up and claiming this promo only takes a few minutes, and if you know the first bet you have in mind, it doesn't get any better than this.
BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
