Kentucky Sports Betting Launch Promos: Learn How to Claim up to $2,265 in KY Bonuses Today

At 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, Kentucky online sports betting officially went live. Not only is this a huge fundamental change to the landscape of sports fandom in the Bluegrass State, KY's online sports betting launch also signifies an enormous opportunity for potential Kentucky sports bettors.

Over the last five years, almost half the states in the US have launched sport betting, and in virtually every case, the most lucrative sports betting promos that have ever been available in the legal sports betting states are the promos that were offered as the launch was taking place. This looks to hold true in Kentucky, where savvy bettors can snatch up as much as $2,265 worth of sports betting bonuses, but only if you act fast.

Read on for the details of these Kentucky sports betting promos for DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365, and BetMGM, or claim the promos immediately at the links below.