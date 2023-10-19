Jaguars vs. Saints prediction: Our NFL preview Week 7 (10/19/2023)
The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 of the NFL season at Caesars Superdome on Thursday, scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET.
This prediction for Thursday's NFL matchup between the Jaguars and Saints is from Dimers.com, a leader in sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Scroll down to see the current spread, total, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Jaguars-Saints matchup at Caesars Superdome.
Take advantage of an incredible offer exclusively for new customers at Bet365! Sign up today and bet $1 on the Jacksonville vs. New Orleans game to receive $150 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock this exciting opportunity.
Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Preview
Game Details
- Teams: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Caesars Superdome
Odds
- Spread: Jaguars +1.5 (-110), Saints -1.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Jaguars +104, Saints -120
- Total: Over/Under 40 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines featured here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert Prediction: Jaguars vs. Saints
Utilizing state-of-the-art data analysis and machine learning, Dimers has performed 10,000 simulations of Thursday's Jaguars vs. Saints matchup.
According to Dimers' independent predictive analytics model, the Saints are more likely to beat the Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. This prediction is based on the model giving the Saints a 54% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that the Jaguars (+1.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 40-point over/under has a 54% chance of staying under.
As always, these predictions and probabilities are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to potential changes.
Jaguars vs. Saints Best Bet
Our top pick for the Jaguars vs. Saints Week 7 NFL game is to bet on Under 40 points (-110).
To place your wager with Bet365, simply click ➡️ here ⬅️.
Our betting advice is based on cutting-edge modeling and valuable betting intelligence, designed to help you make smarter investments.
Score Prediction for Jaguars vs. Saints
Dimers' predicted score for the Jacksonville vs. New Orleans game on Thursday is Jaguars 19-19 Saints.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Jaguars vs. Saints TNF Player Props
NFL player props are an enjoyable way to wager on Thursday's game without necessarily betting on its outcome.
This article features the most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Jaguars and Saints.
Jacksonville's Travis Etienne is most likely to score the first touchdown in Jaguars vs. Saints, according to DimersBOT.
DimersBOT gives Etienne a 12.6% chance of scoring the first TD at Caesars Superdome. The Jaguars RB has a 46.2% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer prediction
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Travis Etienne: 12.6% probability
- Calvin Ridley: 8.4% probability
- Christian Kirk: 7.5% probability
- Evan Engram: 7.4% probability
- Trevor Lawrence: 5.2% probability
New Orleans Saints
- Alvin Kamara: 10.3% probability
- Chris Olave: 9.7% probability
- Rashid Shaheed: 8.1% probability
- Michael Thomas: 7.8% probability
- Jamaal Williams: 4.7% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer prediction
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Travis Etienne: 46.2% probability
- Calvin Ridley: 32.9% probability
- Christian Kirk: 30.7% probability
- Evan Engram: 29.1% probability
- Trevor Lawrence: 22.3% probability
New Orleans Saints
- Alvin Kamara: 39.8% probability
- Chris Olave: 36.5% probability
- Rashid Shaheed: 30.9% probability
- Michael Thomas: 30.8% probability
- Jamaal Williams: 20.2% probability
Don't miss this other amazing offer, with DraftKings Sportsbook's exclusive promotion for the Jaguars vs. Saints game where you can score $200 in bonus bets from a $5 wager. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to take advantage of this offer.
NFL Tonight: Jaguars vs. Saints
Get ready for Thursday's action between the Jaguars and Saints in Week 7 of the National Football League season at Caesars Superdome, which is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET. To add an extra level of excitement, consider exploring parlay picks.
We emphasize that all of the NFL predictions in this article are derived from 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Jaguars vs. Saints game, and they are correct at the time of publication. They aim to help you make more informed choices when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
It is important to gamble responsibly and seek reliable sources for accurate and up-to-date information when making online betting choices.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.