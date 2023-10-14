Iowa vs. Wisconsin College Football Prediction From Proven Computer Model (10/14/23)
Iowa and Wisconsin are set to meet in a college football matchup at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. The game will start at 4 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Iowa vs. Wisconsin betting analysis, which includes the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Wisconsin is the favored team against Iowa on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 34.5.
See below to see the latest spread, over/under and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Saturday's Iowa vs. Wisconsin game.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Iowa vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Iowa +10 (-110), Wisconsin -10 (-105)
- Moneyline: Iowa +295, Wisconsin -360
- Total: Over/Under 34.5 (-105/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Iowa vs. Wisconsin game using independent data and computer power to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Let's dive into it – who's going to win? According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, Wisconsin has a 79% chance of beating Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that Iowa (+10) has a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 34.5-point over/under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Iowa vs. Wisconsin
Our free data-driven pick for the Iowa vs. Wisconsin game on Saturday is to bet on Wisconsin moneyline (-360).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Iowa vs. Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium has Wisconsin winning 21-13.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Iowa vs. Wisconsin
Saturday's college football matchup between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Saturday's Iowa vs. Wisconsin matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are using these predictions for sports betting, it is crucial that you bet responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
