Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Finals
The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets meet in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Heat-Nuggets Game 2 betting guide, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Nuggets are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Sunday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 216.
New players who bet $5 on Heat-Nuggets at DraftKings will get $200 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim. No promo code needed.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2.
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2
With the likes of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter, the Nuggets are up against a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin.
When and Where
- What: NBA Finals, Game 2
- Teams: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Nuggets -8.5 (-110), Heat +8.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Nuggets -360, Heat +300
- Total: Over/Under 216 (-110/-108)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Heat-Nuggets Game 2 10,000 times using advanced data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 2? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Nuggets have a 74% chance of beating the Heat at Ball Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (+8.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 216 points has a 52% chance of going Over.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Win $200 promo for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2. New customers only.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2
Our free data-driven pick for Heat vs. Nuggets on Sunday is Heat +8.5 (-110).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 Player Props
Player prop bets are a popular way to wager on Game 2 of Miami vs. Denver without necessarily betting on the outcome of Sunday's game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the Heat with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists. For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray is projected to finish with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
- Caleb Martin: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Duncan Robinson: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Jamal Murray: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Nikola Jokic: 26 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST
- Michael Porter: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's NBA Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2. New customers only.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. Denver in Game 2 of the NBA Finals has the Nuggets winning 111-104.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Finals matchup between the Heat and Nuggets on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the projections in this preview are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of Heat vs. Nuggets and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning to use our picks when sports betting, it is vital that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a respected journalist and lifelong sports fan who lives and breathes the NFL, NBA and professional golf. Renowned for his extensive knowledge and keen insights, he is widely recognised as one of the most trusted sources for the latest and most up-to-date information across all sports he covers.