Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NBA Finals
The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will meet in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena on Thursday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Heat-Nuggets Game 1 betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Nuggets are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Thursday, with the Over/Under set at 219.5 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1.
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1
Led by the likes of Michael Porter, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are aiming to beat a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin.
When and Where
- What: NBA Finals, Game 1
- Teams: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Nuggets -8.5 (-115), Heat +8.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Nuggets -360, Heat +300
- Total: Over/Under 219.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Thursday's Heat-Nuggets Game 1 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 1? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Nuggets have a 78% chance of winning against the Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Heat and Nuggets have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the 219.5-point Over/Under is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1
Our free computer pick for Heat vs. Nuggets on Thursday is Nuggets moneyline (-360).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1 Player Props
Prop bets are an enjoyable way to wager on Game 1 of Miami vs. Denver without necessarily betting on the outcome of Thursday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project how each team's leading players will perform at Ball Arena.
Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the way for the Heat with 31 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists. For the Nuggets, Michael Porter is projected to have 26 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 31 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
- Caleb Martin: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Max Strus: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Michael Porter: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
- Jamal Murray: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Nikola Jokic: 25 PTS, 13 REB, 8 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. Denver in Game 1 of the NBA Finals has the Nuggets prevailing 114-105.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Finals matchup between the Heat and Nuggets on Thursday is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the picks in this preview are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of Heat vs. Nuggets and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning to use our picks for sports betting, it is important that you practise responsible gambling and manage your bankroll effectively.
