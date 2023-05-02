Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/2/23)

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks battle it out in the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Heat-Knicks betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.

The Knicks are betting favorites against the Heat on Tuesday, with the Over/Under set at 207 for total points scored.

New customers who bet $5 on Heat-Knicks at DraftKings will get $150 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code needed.

Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Heat vs. Knicks.