Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/2/23)
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks battle it out in the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Heat-Knicks betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Knicks are betting favorites against the Heat on Tuesday, with the Over/Under set at 207 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Heat vs. Knicks.
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
With star players Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks are looking to overcome a Heat lineup that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus.
When and Where
- Teams: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Knicks -6.5 (-110), Heat +6.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Knicks -275, Heat +235
- Total: Over/Under 207 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Heat vs. Knicks Prediction
Dimers has simulated Tuesday's Heat-Knicks NBA game 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Knicks have a 69% chance of winning against the Heat at Madison Square Garden.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (+6.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 207-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Heat vs. Knicks
Our free computer pick for Heat vs. Knicks on Tuesday is Heat moneyline (+235).
Even though the Knicks are more likely to win the game, according to Dimers, taking the Heat moneyline is recommended because of the edge gained when comparing Dimers' probabilities to the top odds available.
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Heat vs. Knicks Player Props
Prop bets are an exciting way to wager on Miami vs. New York without necessarily betting on the outcome of Tuesday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the Heat with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is projected to finish with 25 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
- Max Strus: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Caleb Martin: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Duncan Robinson: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Knicks Projected Box Score
- Jalen Brunson: 25 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- RJ Barrett: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
- Immanuel Quickley: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Obi Toppin: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
- Josh Hart: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. New York at Madison Square Garden has the Knicks winning 106-100.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs matchup between the Heat and Knicks on Tuesday is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.
