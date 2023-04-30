Heat vs. Knicks Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/30/23)
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks square off in the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Heat-Knicks betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Knicks are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Sunday, with the Over/Under set at 207.5 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Heat vs. Knicks.
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
With the likes of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the Knicks are looking to overcome a Heat lineup that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus.
Key Information
- Teams: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Knicks -4.5 (-110), Heat +4.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Knicks -190, Heat +165
- Total: Over/Under 207.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Heat vs. Knicks Prediction
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Heat-Knicks NBA game 10,000 times using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Knicks have a 62% chance of winning against the Heat at Madison Square Garden.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (+4.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 207.5 points has a 51% chance of going Over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Heat vs. Knicks
Our free data-driven pick for Heat vs. Knicks on Sunday is Heat +4.5 (-105).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter decisions.
Heat vs. Knicks Player Props
Prop bets are a popular way to wager on Heat vs. Knicks without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the way for the Heat with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is projected to finish with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
- Max Strus: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Caleb Martin: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Duncan Robinson: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Knicks Projected Box Score
- Jalen Brunson: 26 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- Julius Randle: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
- RJ Barrett: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Immanuel Quickley: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Quentin Grimes: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. New York at Madison Square Garden has the Knicks winning 105-102.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Heat and Knicks on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.
