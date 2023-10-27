Heat vs Celtics Prediction: Our NBA Preview and Prop Picks (10/27/2023)
The Miami Heat will face off against the Boston Celtics in an NBA matchup at TD Garden on Friday, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
With the likes of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro (pictured), and Bam Adebayo, the Heat are looking to overcome a Celtics lineup that boasts Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis.
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Preview
Game Details
- Teams: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden
Odds
- Spread: Heat +8 (-110), Celtics -8 (-110)
- Moneyline: Heat +265, Celtics -290
- Total: Over/Under 217 (-110/-110)
Expert Prediction: Heat vs. Celtics
Leveraging trusted data analysis and advanced algorithms, Dimers has performed 10,000 simulations of Friday's Heat vs. Celtics matchup.
According to Dimers' famous predictive analytics model, the Celtics are more likely to defeat the Heat at TD Garden. This prediction is based on the model giving the Celtics a 74% chance of winning the game.
Elsewhere on the betting board, Dimers predicts that the Heat (+8) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 217 points has a 53% chance of going over.
Heat vs. Celtics Best Bet
Our top pick for the Heat vs. Celtics game on Friday is to bet on Over 217 points (-110).
Score Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics
Dimers' projected final score for the Miami vs. Boston game on Friday has the Celtics winning 113-105.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Heat vs. Celtics Player Props
Dimers, armed with the most reliable information available, projects how each team's leading players will perform at TD Garden.
Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the Heat with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is projected to finish with 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Projected box scores for Heat and Celtics
To get a better idea of how each player might impact the game, here is a breakdown of the projected box scores for both teams:
Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
- Tyler Herro: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
- Kyle Lowry: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Duncan Robinson: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum: 33 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
- Kristaps Porzingis: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
- Jrue Holiday: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Derrick White: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
NBA Today: Heat vs. Celtics
