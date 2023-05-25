Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 Prediction, Odds for NBA Eastern Conference Finals
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics meet in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Thursday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The Celtics are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Thursday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 215.
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 5
Led by the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics are up against a Heat side that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus.
Key Information
- What: NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5
- Teams: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Celtics -8 (-110), Heat +8 (-110)
- Moneyline: Celtics -300, Heat +260
- Total: Over/Under 215 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Thursday's Heat-Celtics NBA matchup 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 5? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 75% chance of beating the Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (+8) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 215-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Heat vs. Celtics Game 5
Our free data-driven pick for Heat vs. Celtics on Thursday is Heat +8 (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 Player Props
Prop bets are an exciting way to wager on Heat vs. Celtics without necessarily betting on the outcome of Thursday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project how each team's leading players will perform at TD Garden.
Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the Heat with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is projected to have 38 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
- Max Strus: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Kyle Lowry: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 38 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 33 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Derrick White: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Marcus Smart: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. Boston in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals has the Celtics winning 111-104.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Heat and Celtics on Thursday is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.
