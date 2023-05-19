Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Eastern Conference Finals
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are scheduled to duke it out in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Friday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Heat-Celtics Game 2 betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Celtics are betting favorites against the Heat on Friday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 216.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Heat vs. Celtics Game 2.
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 2
With star players Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics are looking to overcome a Heat side that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.
When and Where
- What: NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2
- Teams: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Celtics -8.5 (-115), Heat +8.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Celtics -390, Heat +330
- Total: Over/Under 216.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Friday's Heat-Celtics NBA game 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 2? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 76% chance of winning against the Heat at TD Garden.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (+8.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 216.5-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Heat vs. Celtics Game 2
Our free data-driven pick for Heat vs. Celtics on Friday is Heat +8.5 (-105).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter investments.
Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 Player Props
Prop bets are a common way to wager on Miami vs. Boston without necessarily betting on the outcome of Friday's game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Jimmy Butler is expected to step up for the Heat with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is projected to have 39 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
- Kyle Lowry: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Max Strus: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 39 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 35 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
- Marcus Smart: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- Derrick White: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. Boston in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals has the Celtics winning 112-104.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Heat and Celtics on Friday is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.
