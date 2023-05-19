Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Eastern Conference Finals

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are scheduled to duke it out in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Friday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Heat-Celtics Game 2 betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.

The Celtics are betting favorites against the Heat on Friday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 216.5.

New customers who bet $5 on any game at DraftKings will receive $150 in bonus bets. Use ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim. No promo code needed.

Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Heat vs. Celtics Game 2.