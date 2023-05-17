Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NBA Eastern Conference Finals
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are scheduled to duke it out in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Heat-Celtics Game 1 betting preview, which includes our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Celtics are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Wednesday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 210.5.
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 1
Led by the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics are aiming to beat a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.
When and Where
- What: NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1
- Teams: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Celtics -7.5 (-115), Heat +7.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Celtics -350, Heat +300
- Total: Over/Under 210.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Wednesday's Heat-Celtics NBA matchup 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 1? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 75% chance of winning against the Heat at TD Garden.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (+7.5) have a 54% chance of covering the spread, while the 210.5-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Heat vs. Celtics Game 1
Our free data-driven pick for Heat vs. Celtics on Wednesday is Heat +7.5 (-105).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 Player Props
NBA player props are an exciting way to wager on Miami vs. Boston without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the way for the Heat with 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is projected to finish with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
- Kyle Lowry: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- Max Strus: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 39 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
- Marcus Smart: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- Derrick White: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. Boston in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals has the Celtics winning 109-101.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Heat and Celtics on Wednesday is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.
