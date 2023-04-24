Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/24/23)
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to meet in the NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, commencing at 10 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Grizzlies-Lakers betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Lakers are betting favorites against the Grizzlies on Monday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 220.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see the latest Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Grizzlies vs. Lakers.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
With star players Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the Lakers are looking to overcome a Grizzlies team that includes Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson.
When and Where
- Teams: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Lakers -4.5 (-110), Grizzlies +4.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Lakers -190, Grizzlies +165
- Total: Over/Under 220.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction
Dimers has simulated Monday's Grizzlies-Lakers NBA matchup 10,000 times using trusted data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Lakers have a 63% chance of beating the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the Grizzlies (+4.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 220.5-point Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
Our free computer pick for Grizzlies vs. Lakers on Monday is Grizzlies +4.5 (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Player Props
Prop bets are a popular way to wager on Grizzlies vs. Lakers without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Ja Morant is expected to lead the way for the Grizzlies with 32 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis is projected to have 30 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists.
Grizzlies Projected Box Score
- Ja Morant: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
- Desmond Bane: 24 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
- Jaren Jackson: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
- Tyus Jones: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
- Dillon Brooks: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Lakers Projected Box Score
- Anthony Davis: 30 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
- LeBron James: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
- Austin Reaves: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- Rui Hachimura: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Memphis vs. LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena has the Lakers winning 112-108.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Grizzlies and Lakers on Monday is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.