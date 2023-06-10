Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NHL Stanley Cup Finals
The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will face off in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. ET.
The Panthers are listed as betting favorites against the Golden Knights on Saturday, with the Over/Under for total goals scored set at 5.5.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers Game 4
Key Information
- What: NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4
- Teams: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: FLA Live Arena
Odds and Lines
- Puck line: Panthers -1.5 (+215), Golden Knights +1.5 (-245)
- Moneyline: Panthers -115, Golden Knights +100
- Total: Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+105)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Saturday's Golden Knights-Panthers Game 4 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 4? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Panthers have a 51% chance of beating the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.
Dimers also predicts that the Golden Knights (+1.5) have a 70% chance of covering the puck line, while the Over/Under total of 5.5 goals has a 56% chance of going Over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 4
Our free computer pick for Golden Knights vs. Panthers on Saturday is Over 5.5 goals (-120).
All of the tips in this article are based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed decisions.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 4 Player Props
A common option to wager on Vegas vs. Florida without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Golden Knights and Panthers can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Vegas' Jack Eichel has the best chance of scoring the first goal in Game 4.
Dimers gives Eichel a 6.7% chance of scoring the first goal on Saturday. The Golden Knights star has a 32.1% probability of netting an anytime goal.
First Goal Scorer Probabilities
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Eichel: 6.7% probability
- Jonathan Marchessault: 6.3% probability
- Mark Stone: 4.6% probability
- Chandler Stephenson: 4.5% probability
- William Karlsson: 3.6% probability
Florida Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk: 6.4% probability
- Sam Bennett: 5.5% probability
- Anthony Duclair: 5.2% probability
- Sam Reinhart: 5.2% probability
- Aleksander Barkov: 5.1% probability
Anytime Goal Scorer Probabilities
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Eichel: 32.1% probability
- Jonathan Marchessault: 30.1% probability
- Mark Stone: 23.8% probability
- Chandler Stephenson: 22.1% probability
- Reilly Smith: 19.7% probability
Florida Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk: 32.3% probability
- Sam Reinhart: 27.0% probability
- Anthony Duclair: 26.2% probability
- Sam Bennett: 26.1% probability
- Carter Verhaeghe: 25.3% probability
The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals matchup between the Golden Knights and Panthers on Saturday is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.
