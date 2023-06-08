Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NHL Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers square off in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Golden Knights-Panthers Game 3 betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Panthers are betting favorites against the Golden Knights on Thursday, with the Over/Under set at 6 for total goals scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 3.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers Game 3
Key Information
- What: NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3
- Teams: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: FLA Live Arena
Odds and Lines
- Puck line: Panthers -1.5 (+210), Golden Knights +1.5 (-250)
- Moneyline: Panthers -120, Golden Knights +100
- Total: Over/Under 6 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 3 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Thursday's Golden Knights-Panthers Game 3 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 3? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Panthers have a 51% chance of beating the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.
Dimers also predicts that the Golden Knights (+1.5) have a 68% chance of covering the puck line, while the 6-goal Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 3
Our free data-driven pick for Golden Knights vs. Panthers on Thursday is Panthers -1.5 (+210).
While the Golden Knights are more likely to cover the puck line, according to Dimers, our best bet of Panthers -1.5 is based on the chance of that happening and the top odds available.
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different inputs to help you make more informed decisions.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 3 Player Props
An enjoyable option to wager on Vegas vs. Florida without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Golden Knights and Panthers are listed below.
According to Dimers, Florida's Matthew Tkachuk has the best chance of scoring the first goal in Game 3.
Dimers gives Tkachuk a 6.9% chance of scoring the opening goal on Thursday. The Panthers star has a 34.3% probability of netting an anytime goal.
First Goal Scorer Probabilities
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Eichel: 5.9% probability
- Jonathan Marchessault: 4.6% probability
- Mark Stone: 4.1% probability
- Chandler Stephenson: 3.7% probability
- Reilly Smith: 3.3% probability
Florida Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk: 6.9% probability
- Sam Reinhart: 5.4% probability
- Aleksander Barkov: 5.2% probability
- Anthony Duclair: 5.0% probability
- Carter Verhaeghe: 4.5% probability
Anytime Goal Scorer Probabilities
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Eichel: 29.6% probability
- Jonathan Marchessault: 24.0% probability
- Mark Stone: 20.8% probability
- Chandler Stephenson: 18.6% probability
- Reilly Smith: 17.2% probability
Florida Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk: 34.3% probability
- Sam Reinhart: 27.8% probability
- Anthony Duclair: 25.4% probability
- Sam Bennett: 25.0% probability
- Carter Verhaeghe: 24.9% probability
The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals matchup between the Golden Knights and Panthers on Thursday is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
