Giants vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 3
The New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers will square off in an NFL Week 3 matchup at Levi's Stadium on Thursday. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Giants vs. 49ers betting preview, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the 49ers are the favored team against the Giants on Thursday. The over/under is set at 44 for total points scored.
Feeling lucky? New customers at Bet365 can bet $1 on Giants-49ers and receive $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.
Giants vs. 49ers 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Giants +10.5 (-110), 49ers -10.5 (-104)
- Moneyline: Giants +425, 49ers -550
- Total: Over/Under 44 (-110/-108)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Giants vs. 49ers Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Giants vs. 49ers matchup using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Let's cut to the chase – who's going to win? According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the 49ers have an 83% chance of winning against the Giants at Levi's Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Giants (+10.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 44 points is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Calling all new players! Make your bets count with DraftKings Sportsbook's exclusive offer. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock today's Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo and maximize your winning potential.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Giants vs. 49ers
Our free computer pick for the Giants vs. 49ers game on Thursday is to bet on the Giants +10.5 (-110).
➡️ Make your move now ⬅️ via DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the predictions in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Giants-49ers Week 3 Player Props
A great way to wager on NY Giants vs. San Francisco without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Giants and 49ers are featured below.
According to our model, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Giants vs. 49ers.
McCaffrey has a 19.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Thursday. The 49ers RB has a 67.5% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
New York Giants
- Matt Breida: 5.9% probability
- Darren Waller: 5.7% probability
- Daniel Jones: 5.4% probability
- Darius Slayton: 4.5% probability
- Parris Campbell: 3.5% probability
San Francisco 49ers
- Christian McCaffrey: 19.6% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 10.5% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 9.5% probability
- George Kittle: 8.8% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 4.1% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
New York Giants
- Matt Breida: 27.7% probability
- Daniel Jones: 26.1% probability
- Darren Waller: 25.8% probability
- Darius Slayton: 20.8% probability
- Parris Campbell: 17.0% probability
San Francisco 49ers
- Christian McCaffrey: 67.5% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 42.5% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 38.9% probability
- George Kittle: 37.4% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 18.4% probability
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's NFL Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for Giants vs. 49ers. New users only.
Giants vs. 49ers Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for NY Giants vs. San Francisco at Levi's Stadium has the 49ers winning 26-17.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Giants vs. 49ers
Thursday's NFL Week 3 matchup between the Giants and 49ers on Thursday is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
If you liked this Giants vs. 49ers preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In partnership with Dimers.com, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. And don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks designed to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Thursday's Giants vs. 49ers game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
Sports betting can be exciting, but it's important that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.