Formula 1 Preview: British Grand Prix Qualifying Results and Best Bets
The thrilling qualifying session for the British Grand Prix concluded on Saturday, with Max Verstappen clinching pole position, followed closely by the upgraded McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, finishing second and third, respectively. With Saturday's qualies in the rearview, you've got just a few hours to place your bets on Sunday's grand prix at the updated odds offered by top Formula 1 sportsbooks like FanDuel.
British Grand Prix Best Bets
Our first recommended Silverstone bet is to place 1 unit on Oscar Piastri finishing in the top six, with odds of +145 on FanDuel.
Considering that Piastri will be starting Sunday GP in third place, +145 odds for a top six finish are awfully generous. While some may be skeptical of an unproven talent like Piastri, it's crucial to remember that the Australian rookie only received McLaren's upgrade package this week, unlike his teammate, Lando Norris, who began benefiting from those upgrades last week in Austria. Why do you care? Because this means the new and improved McLaren racecar has now participated in three qualifying sessions, securing fourth place (Norris, Austrian GP), third place (Piastri, British GP), and second place (Norris, British GP), respectively. In its sole grand prix, Norris drove that upgraded racecar to a fourth-place finish. Piastri's success on Saturday was no fluke, and a +145 wager on the Australian rookie to finish no more than three places worse than his starting position is excellent value heading into Sunday.
Our second recommended Silverstone wager is to parlay a Max Verstappen victory and an Alex Albon points finish, with odds of -110 at FanDuel.
In case you're new to sports betting, a "parlay" means bundling multiple wagers into one, resulting in a boosted payout that only comes through if every wager in your parlay (those wagers are called "legs") is successful. Given that Verstappen is an overwhelming favorite to finish first, this parlay is really more like a bet on Alex Albon to score points. And that's a good bet. Not only did Albon qualify eighth, a result that would see this wager pay out if it holds through Sunday (and assuming Verstappen does his part and takes the W), Albon's Williams has been blisteringly quick all weekend, finishing in the top three in multiple practice sessions. -110 odds means this wager is a hair more conservative than Piastri in the top six, with a slightly small pay out.
Formula 1 Qualifying Results at Silverstone
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- Oscar Piastri
- Charles Leclerc
- Carlos Sainz
- George Russell
- Lewis Hamilton
- Alex Albon
- Fernando Alonso
- Pierre Gasly
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Lance Stroll
- Esteban Ocon
- Logan Sargeant
- Valtteri Bottas
- Sergio Perez
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Zhou Guanyu
- Nyck de Vries
- Kevin Magnussen
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the senior sports betting editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group, Formula 1 previewer at Dimers.com, tennis commentator at Statsinsider.com.au, and regular sports betting contributor to Radar Online. Having graduated cum laude with an English degree from the University of San Francisco, Mac relocated to New York in 2018 and has been covering sports betting ever since. Follow him on twitter @mac_douglass.