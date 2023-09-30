Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/30/23)
Florida and Kentucky will square off in a college football matchup at Kroger Field on Saturday. The game will start at 12 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Florida vs. Kentucky betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Kentucky is the favored team against Florida on Saturday. The over/under is set at 44 for total points scored.
Feeling lucky? New users at Bet365 can bet $1 on any game and get $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.
Use the interactive widget below to view the latest spread, total and moneyline odds and probabilities for Saturday's Florida vs. Kentucky game.
Florida vs. Kentucky 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Florida Florida vs. Kentucky Kentucky
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kroger Field
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Florida +1 (-110), Kentucky -1 (-105)
- Moneyline: Florida +100, Kentucky -113
- Total: Over/Under 44 (-105/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
KENTUCKY SPORTS BETTING PROMO ALERT #1: Click here to claim bet365′s Kentucky launch bonus, which will credit your account with $365 in bonus bets after new users create an account and bet just $1.
Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup using trusted data and computer power to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Let's cut to the chase – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Kentucky has a 55% chance of beating Florida at Kroger Field.
The model also predicts that Kentucky (-1) has a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the 44-point over/under has a 59% chance of going over.
Calling all new players! Make your bets count with DraftKings Sportsbook's exclusive offer. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock today's Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo and unlock a world of winning potential.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
KENTUCKY SPORTS BETTING PROMO ALERT #2: Clicking here will activate DK’s Kentucky launch promo. Then, simply create a DraftKings Kentucky sports betting account, bet $5 on any game or sport, and you’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly, win or lose.
Best Bet for Florida vs. Kentucky
Our free computer pick for the Florida vs. Kentucky game on Saturday is to bet on over 44 points (-105).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed decisions.
KENTUCKY SPORTS BETTING PROMO ALERT #3: FanDuel is offering another great KY launch promo, with which new users who create an account by clicking here, then bet just $5, will receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of your $5 qualifying wager’s outcome.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's CFB Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for Florida vs. Kentucky. New customers only.
Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Florida vs. Kentucky at Kroger Field has Kentucky winning 24-22.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
KENTUCKY SPORTS BETTING PROMO ALERT #4: With the BetMGM bonus code RADARCOM, you can score a $1,500 Kentucky launch offer today. Create a BetMGM Kentucky account by clicking here, then enter the bonus code RADARCOM when prompted. Once your account is set up, you can wager up to $1,500 on any game, and BetMGM will refund you in bonus bets if you lose.
The Final Word on Florida vs. Kentucky
Saturday's college football game between Florida and Kentucky on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET at Kroger Field.
If you enjoyed this Florida vs. Kentucky preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
All the predictions and probabilities on this page are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Saturday's Florida vs. Kentucky matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
Sports betting can be exciting, but it's crucial that you bet responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
Learn more about the latest Kentucky sports betting promos for this weekend launch:
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.