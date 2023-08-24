FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket for NFL
Football lovers who bet on any NFL matchup today can use this FanDuel promo code to get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. On top of the bonus bets, you will also secure a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.
The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new FanDuel users looking to wager on any NFL game in Week 1.
Claim your $200 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Bet on NFL Week 1 with FanDuel
Listen up, NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is here. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's promo code for football bettors in the USA?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
Date: Sunday, September 10
Time: 4:25 PM ET
Odds: SEA-5.5, O/U 47.5
TV: FOX
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
Date: Sunday, September 10
Time: 8:20 PM ET
Odds: DAL-3.5, O/U 46.5
TV: NBC
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants
Date: Monday, September 11
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Odds: BUF-1.5, O/U 46.5
TV: ABC
The teams are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
Register Without a FanDuel Promo Code
There is simply no easier sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from FanDuel for any NFL Week 1 action today. Signing up and redeeming this offer only takes a few steps. To help you out, new users can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide:
- Click on any link on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required details.
- Choose a deposit method.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL matchup in Week 1 and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
Don't forget, this FanDuel promo code is valid for any NFL Week 1 game.
The legalization of sports wagering has spread across the United States, with a growing number of states allowing online sports wagering. The key is choosing a legit betting site that has excellent security practices, worry-free payout methods, and a highly enjoyable betting experience with a wide number of betting options, such as FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel Promo Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets
NFL betting has gone large in America this year, and if you act fast, you can get started with a whopping $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to instantly trigger this promotion from FanDuel, one of the best legal online sportsbooks, FanDuel.
FanDuel's new promo is one of the very best offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new customers to get $200 in bonus bets.
There is no requirement to enter a FanDuel promo code when you register, as all the links on this page will automatically activate the promo once clicked – no promo code necessary.
Amazing FanDuel promo code for NFL
When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available, paid out in site credit + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, it becomes even more obvious how great this FanDuel promo really is, even more so when compared to other betting sites out there.
And remember, too, that this promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
New users can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any NFL game without a FanDuel promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
FanDuel Sportsbook has a lot of deals available for existing customers to get the most out of their NFL betting this season. Below are some great offers you can get while watching your team:
- Odds Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with FanDuel's odds boosts on selected games or players. These promotions offer enhanced odds, giving you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings.
- Parlay and SGP Boosts: Get into the action with FanDuel's special parlay and same-game parlay boosts. These promos deliver exceptional value on your bets across a range of sports or events throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: Spread the excitement of sports betting to your friends and family with FanDuel's refer a friend promotion. After you create your account, you can share your unique "Refer a Friend" link. For each friend that signs up using your link, both of you will be rewarded with a $50 bonus bet for FanDuel Sportsbook and a $25 credit for FanDuel Casino.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with FanDuel's promo codes while you watch your team in Week 1 on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Redeem this unbelievable FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.