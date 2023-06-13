FanDuel Promo Code Unleashes No Sweat First Bet Up to $2,500 for NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

When you consider the No Sweat First Bet Up to $2,500 available today, it becomes even clearer how great this FanDuel promo really is, even more so when you compare it to other betting sites on the market.

It's worth noting, too, that this promo code is valid for any NHL game.

The basic premise of this offer is simple. With this style of promotion, your sportsbook will refund you up to a specified amount, in this case $2,500 in bonus bets, if you lose the first real-money qualifying wager you place.

All you have to do is sign up with FanDuel, make an initial deposit, and place your first bet up to $2,500. If that qualifying wager is a loser, FanDuel will give it back to you in bonus bets.

New customers can claim a No Sweat First Bet Up to $2,500 for any NHL game without needing a FanDuel promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.