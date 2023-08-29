FanDuel Promo Code Ohio: Bet $5, Get 4x $50 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket for NFL Week 1
Football fans in Ohio who bet on any NFL Week 1 matchup, including Bengals-Browns, can use this FanDuel promo code to take advantage of a Bet $5, Get 4x $50 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Ohio's two teams are set to do battle in the first week of the 2023 NFL season, with this FanDuel promo code adding to your fandom for the entire season.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel players in Ohio looking to wager on any NFL action today as interest in mobile sports betting booms across the United States.
Redeem this $200 in bonus bets via our FanDuel Ohio promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Bet on Bengals-Browns with FanDuel
Calling all NFL bettors in Ohio! The 2023 NFL season is here, and for the first time, both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be in action with online sports betting being legal in Ohio. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's OH promo code for football bettors in the state?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
The timing couldn't be more perfect. In the opening game of the season, the Browns and Bengals are squaring off against each other. It's a clash that promises to be exciting, with Joe Burrow leading the Bengals and Deshaun Watson starting his first full season as the Browns' quarterback. With these two teams facing each other in Week 1, fireworks are guaranteed!
Bengals vs. Browns 2023
The NFL Week 1 game between the Browns and Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium is scheduled to begin at 1:00PM ET on Sun Sep 10, 2023.
- Who: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00PM ET / 10:00AM PT
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
The Browns and Bengals are ready for action, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate FanDuel's OH promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your NFL betting experience!
Register Without a FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
There is simply no easier online sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from FanDuel for new users in Ohio. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few steps. To help you out, new bettors can get started by following this step-by-step guide below:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Create an account by inputting basic info.
- Choose a deposit method.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL game in Week 1 and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel Ohio.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
Remember that this FanDuel promo code is valid for any NFL Week 1 game. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on football in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live.
If you're new to NFL betting, or just want to see how FanDuel stacks up against its rivals, there's no better way to sign up.
FanDuel Promo Code: New NFL Bonus Bets in Ohio
Football betting has gone large in Ohio in 2023, and if you move fast, you can get started with a tasty $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel.
Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to immediately trigger this promo from one of our favorite online sports betting companies in FanDuel.
FanDuel's promo is one of the top offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new users to get $200 in bonus bets in Ohio.
Signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook with any of the links seen on this page will automatically activate the offer for you – no promo code required.
Amazing FanDuel Ohio Promo Code for NFL
It's worth putting into perspective just how good this sportsbook bonus really is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets just for joining one of America's most trusted sportsbooks, FanDuel! It's that simple.
And remember, too, that this promo code is valid for any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
New players can claim a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any NFL game without the need for a FanDuel promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
FanDuel Sportsbook has a slew of promotions available for existing customers to make the most of their NFL betting this year. Below are some of the great offers you can get while cheering for the Browns or Bengals:
- Odds Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with FanDuel's odds boosts on selected games or players. These promotions offer enhanced odds, giving you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings.
- Parlay and SGP Boosts: Get into the action with FanDuel's special parlay and same-game parlay boosts. These promos deliver exceptional value on your bets across a range of sports or events throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: Spread the excitement of sports betting to your friends and family with FanDuel's refer a friend promotion. After you create your account, you can share your unique "Refer a Friend" link. For each friend that signs up using your link, both of you will be rewarded with a $50 bonus bet for FanDuel Sportsbook and a $25 credit for FanDuel Casino.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with FanDuel's promo codes while you watch the Browns or Bengals in Week 1 on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Redeem this unbelievable FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Read FanDuel Sportsbook's full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
