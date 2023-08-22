FanDuel Promo Code MA: Automatic $200 Bonus + $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount for Patriots Fans
Sports lovers in Massachusetts looking for action with no real downside on any NFL Week 1 game can use this FanDuel promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. What's truly unique about this FanDuel promo code offer is that it also includes a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket, so football fans in MA will get to enjoy watching countless NFL games this season at a reduced cost, even if those bonus bets don't cash in.
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel customers in Massachusetts who would like to wager on any NFL action today.
Using this FanDuel Promo Code to Watch the Patriots on NFL Sunday Ticket
Attention all NFL bettors in Massachusetts! The 2023 NFL season is upon us, and for the first time, the New England Patriots will be in action with online sports betting being legal in Massachusetts. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of FanDuel's MA promo code for football bettors in the state?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate FanDuel's exciting Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo code offer. Additionally, as a new customer, you'll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket code via email, which will provide you with a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
The timing couldn't be more perfect for Week 1. In the opening game of the season, the Patriots and Eagles are playing a rematch of Super Bowl LII. While the Patriots will be major underdogs, FanDuel's promotion is a great way for Massachusetts football fans to get more out of the long-awaited 2023 NFL season opener.
Massachusetts NFL Schedule: Eagles vs. Patriots 2023
The NFL Week 1 game between the Patriots and Eagles at Gillette Stadium is scheduled to start at 4:25PM ET on Sun Sep 10, 2023.
- Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25PM ET / 1:25PM PT
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
The Patriots are ready for 2023, and FanDuel is here to make your NFL season even more fun. Activate FanDuel's MA promo code now, get $200 in bonus bets, and score a $100 discount on your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
How to Join With This FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code:
There is no better sportsbook offer to grab than this promo code from FanDuel Sportsbook for new users in Massachusetts. Registering and claiming this offer only takes a few steps. To help you out, new bettors can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide below:
- Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required information.
- Make a deposit using any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 wager on any NFL game in Week 1 and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel Massachusetts.
- Receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code by via email within 72 hours.
Remember that this FanDuel promo code is valid for any NFL Week 1 matchup. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on NFL games in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most popular brands in the online gambling game and an easy choice for any new or experienced bettor. FanDuel is a stable and trustworthy app that is highly recommended for anyone learning the ropes. FanDuel, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, has market-leading daily odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and live betting on sports including the NFL, NBA, NHL, UFC, and F1.
FanDuel Promo Code: Get These NFL Bonus Bets in MA
NFL betting has become increasingly popular in Massachusetts in 2023. Now, prospective bettors in MA can get started on your own terms with a whopping $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Simply click on any of the links on this page to automatically unlock this promotion from FanDuel, one of our favorite online sports betting apps, FanDuel.
FanDuel has an outstanding Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo for players who open a new sportsbook account to use on any NFL game in MA.
Signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook with any of the links found on this page will immediately trigger the offer for you – no promo code necessary.
Here's Why This is Such a Sweet FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code for NFL Fans
It's worth putting into perspective just how valuable this sportsbook bonus offer truly is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets just for joining one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks in FanDuel! It's that simple.
It's also worth noting that this promo code can be used on any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
FanDuel has a lot of deals available for existing customers so they can get the most out of their NFL betting this year. Here are some of the exciting offers you can take advantage of while cheering for the Patriots:
- Odds Boosts: Take your bets to the next level with FanDuel's odds boosts on selected games or players. These promotions offer enhanced odds, giving you the opportunity to increase your potential winnings.
- Parlay and SGP Boosts: Get into the action with FanDuel's special parlay and same-game parlay boosts. These promos deliver exceptional value on your bets across a range of sports or events throughout the year.
- Refer a Friend: Spread the excitement of sports betting to your friends and family with FanDuel's refer a friend promotion. After you create your account, you can share your unique "Refer a Friend" link. For each friend that signs up using your link, both of you will be rewarded with a $50 bonus bet for FanDuel Sportsbook and a $25 credit for FanDuel Casino.
Please note that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with FanDuel's promo codes while you watch the Patriots in Week 1 on NFL Sunday Ticket.
