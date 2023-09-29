FanDuel Promo Code: Kentucky Residents Can Get $200 Bonus for Louisville or University of Kentucky
Football fans in Kentucky betting on Louisville, University of Kentucky, or any other team this week can use this FanDuel promo code to earn a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets immediately deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Just register with one of the links on this page, bet $5 on any team, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel Kentucky; it doesn't matter if your bet wins or loses!
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel customers in Kentucky who would like to wager on any NFL or college football game this week.
Register Now With Our FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code
There is simply no easier sportsbook bonus to grab than this promo code from FanDuel for new customers in Kentucky. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes only a few minutes to do, and follow these steps:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required information.
- Make a deposit via any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 bet on any game and get $200 in bonus bets with FanDuel Kentucky.
Don’t forget that this FanDuel Kentucky bonus code can be applied to any NFL Week 4 or college football Week 5 matchup. There are a wide variety of ways you can bet on football in 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
If you’re new to sports betting, or you’re just curious to see how FanDuel stacks up against its competitors, there is no better time than now to get started.
NCAAF and NFL Betting Tips for this Weekend with FanDuel Kentucky
One of the keys for new sports bettors is making the most of the bonus bets activated by your sign-up bonus, like this FanDuel Kentucky launch promotion. The $200 in bonus bets you'll receive after betting $5 are likely the most generous promo that FanDuel will ever give you, beacuse existing-user promos are typically far less generous. With this in mind, we've provided data-driven predictions and best bets for the top three local sports betting events taking place during the KY sports betting launch: N.C. State vs. Louisville (9/29), University of Kentucky vs. Florida (9/30), and the Titans vs. Bengals (10/1).
Best Bet and Odds: Louisville vs. North Carolina State
- Best Bet: North Carolina State to win @ +160 via DraftKings Sportsbook (6.5% edge) 🔥
- Spread: North Carolina State +3.5 (-110), Louisville -3.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: North Carolina State +160, Louisville -176
- Total: Over/Under 55.5 (-110/-110)
Best Bet and Odds: Florida vs. Kentucky
- Best Bet: Over 44.5 @ -110 via FanDuel Sportsbook (58% probability) 🔥
- Spread: Kentucky -1 (+100), Florida +1 (-115)
- Moneyline: Kentucky -114, Florida +100
- Total: Over/Under 44.5 (-110/-110)
Best Bet and Odds: Bengals vs. Titans
- Best Bet: Bengals -2.5 @ -106 via FanDuel Sportsbook (58% probability) 🔥
- Spread: Titans +2.5 (-108), Bengals -2.5 (-106)
- Moneyline: Titans +125, Bengals -135
- Total: Over/Under 40.5 (-110/-110)
FanDuel's Kentucky promo code activated when you click ➡️ here ⬅️, no actual FanDuel promo code required!
Why FanDuel Kentucky Is a Trustworthy Sportsbook
FanDuel Kentucky has emerged as a premier sportsbook choice in the Bluegrass State, and its timely arrival with the Kentucky online sports betting launch couldn't have been more impeccable. For enthusiasts in the Bluegrass State, home to illustrious college sports teams like the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals, FanDuel offers an unparalleled betting experience.
Kentuckians are no strangers to the thrill of sports, whether they're rallying behind the Wildcats' basketball team or cheering for the Cardinals' football squad. Recognizing this deep-rooted passion, FanDuel has curated an industry-leading offer for the residents of Kentucky. With the exclusive FanDuel Kentucky promo code, bettors can tap into an offer that stands out in the crowd, amplifying their initial foray into the world of online sports betting.
Moreover, FanDuel's intuitive platform ensures that whether you're a seasoned bettor or a novice, placing a wager on your favorite Kentucky team is seamless and enjoyable. The platform's user-friendly design combined with its commitment to providing top-tier promotions makes FanDuel a standout choice for sports betting in Kentucky.
So, as Kentucky takes a bold step into the realm of online sports betting, FanDuel is right there, ensuring its residents have the best offers and an unmatched betting experience, especially when rooting for their beloved local teams.
Activate FanDuel's Kentucky promo when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
21+ and present in KY. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.